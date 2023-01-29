Another Voice: Downgrading the Scajaquada Expressway brings multiple benefits

Reconnecting Olmsted’s Delaware Park has long been a dream for everyone who has experienced its dissection by a highway. It’s incredible that anyone thought it was a good idea to build a highway through a world-class park, but, sadly, in the '50s and '60s, urban development around the country focused on motor vehicles and how quickly they could move from suburbs to city centers.

More recently, the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council was tasked by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo with examining the impact of Route 198 (Scajaquada Expressway) on our community. This time around, the focus was on people, not just vehicles, resulting in recommendations that include stitching Delaware Park back to its former glory.

But what also delights us is the brilliant visioning in the recommendations for the western end of the corridor. Removing the ramps between Route 198 and I-190 will bring innumerable benefits to our neighborhoods, restore Scajaquada Creek and re-create the Black Rock Harbor.

Re-creation of Black Rock Harbor completes the waterfront vision of Outer Harbor, Inner Harbor and Black Rock Harbor intersected and fed by Scajaquada Creek. It sets the stage for a renaissance similar if not greater than the cleanup of the Buffalo River and the benefits to the communities surrounding it.

We have learned much since Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper led the cleanup of the Buffalo River. What was once a contaminated and derelict area now teems with economic activity.

With Waterkeeper now turning their sights to the clean up of Scajaquada Creek and a strong coalition of groups to support that effort, we are ready to move forward. Pillars for the 198 ramps sit squarely in Scajaquada Creek and they must be removed. Dumping into the creek from the highway and elsewhere needs to stop.

The scar we feel from the 198 is similar to how neighbors feel about Route 33: neither are acceptable. Reclaimed land around the creek will restore the “wide waters” stolen from the creek’s borders, increasing the value of that land and its connection to SUNY Buffalo State and the Niagara River. Studies such as the Tonawanda Brownfield Report, the Buffalo Waterfront Plan and now the GBNRTC plan for Region Central document the potential value of our waterfront.

Enough planning – let’s get to work on actual change to position our city and region for the future. The economic, environmental and social benefits are innumerable. Our city deserves a bold and beautiful reimagining of our waterfront. The time to act is now.

Mary Ann Kedron, PhD, is Black Rock Riverside Alliance President Emeritus and Barbara Rowe is Board President, Vision Niagara.