Another Voice: Down syndrome parent is torn by Texas abortion law

It would be hard these days to not know what Texas has been up to, as far as the reproductive rights of women.

And as a woman, I am scared. I am scared for those who have been raped or have experienced incest, and will have no way to rid themselves of what will essentially always remind them of their attacker.

I am scared for the women who will be carrying babies that will eventually be dead upon arrival. Or for the others whose babies may kill them, if carried to term.

I am scared for a society that encourages strangers to betray and tattle on their neighbors to successfully enforce a law.

But ... as the mother of a child with Down syndrome, I am thrilled. There are 30% fewer people with Down syndrome that exist because of termination.

I can tell you with 100% surety that many of these individuals would still be alive, had the obstetrics or genetic counselor not botched up the prenatal diagnosis so abhorrently.

Imagine this world with 30% more of these beautiful faces. Imagine the women who see those with Down syndrome and have deep regret and guilt over their decisions.