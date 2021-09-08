Another Voice: Down syndrome parent is torn by Texas abortion law

It would be hard these days to not know what Texas has been up to, as far as the reproductive rights of women.
And as a woman, I am scared. I am scared for those who have been raped or have experienced incest, and will have no way to rid themselves of what will essentially always remind them of their attacker.
I am scared for the women who will be carrying babies that will eventually be dead upon arrival. Or for the others whose babies may kill them, if carried to term.
I am scared for a society that encourages strangers to betray and tattle on their neighbors to successfully enforce a law.
But ... as the mother of a child with Down syndrome, I am thrilled. There are 30% fewer people with Down syndrome that exist because of termination.
I can tell you with 100% surety that many of these individuals would still be alive, had the obstetrics or genetic counselor not botched up the prenatal diagnosis so abhorrently.
Imagine this world with 30% more of these beautiful faces. Imagine the women who see those with Down syndrome and have deep regret and guilt over their decisions.
Their terminations most likely did not come with counseling or the support that is so desperately needed in its aftermath.
Imagine the mothers who were scared into termination and will never know the loss they have endured. I have known women who have spoken of immense gratitude for not knowing the child they carried has Down syndrome, otherwise they would have terminated.
How would my family benefit personally from a bill such as Senate Bill 8, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act? Down Syndrome is the least medically funded and researched of all the genetic conditions.
About 60% to 70% of Down syndrome pregnancies result in termination. If this were not occurring, I would place a large bet on the fact that there would be more research and funding to address the health needs of the most genetically common and underfunded condition that exists.
There would be more inclusion. More awareness and acceptance with the increase in population. More exposure to disability.
Down syndrome is not a birth defect but a condition that occurs quite regularly if it were allowed to occur. In Texas there will be more Down syndrome. And I feel guilty saying this, but for that reason I want everywhere to be like Texas.
However, I shouldn’t have to resort to such desperate measures. I shouldn’t have to choose between disability or the rights and safety of women.
Emily Mondschein is executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, Buffalo.