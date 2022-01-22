Another Voice: Doubling the Pell Grant would make college more accessible

I, like many educators, have advocated for and stressed the importance of increasing federal aid for low- and modest-income students.

The foundational grant I would like to highlight today is the Pell Grant, one that President Biden supported expanding as part of his "Build Back Better" plan, and a grant that I would like to see doubled.

As part of the Higher Education Act of 1965, the Pell Grant has helped countless students with financial need enter and complete undergraduate programs in every state in this country for more than 50 years. Objectively, this source of federal aid has served as the foundation for making a college education possible for generations of students. Most people can understand that students with significant need require financial assistance to matriculate into and be successful in a college.

When I was a college student, I was a recipient of an early version of such grants, the Basic Educational Opportunity Grant, which supported students in need. A personal reference and nearly 40 years of higher education experience reinforce the importance of these grants.