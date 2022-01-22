Another Voice: Doubling the Pell Grant would make college more accessible

I, like many educators, have advocated for and stressed the importance of increasing federal aid for low- and modest-income students.
The foundational grant I would like to highlight today is the Pell Grant, one that President Biden supported expanding as part of his "Build Back Better" plan, and a grant that I would like to see doubled.
As part of the Higher Education Act of 1965, the Pell Grant has helped countless students with financial need enter and complete undergraduate programs in every state in this country for more than 50 years. Objectively, this source of federal aid has served as the foundation for making a college education possible for generations of students. Most people can understand that students with significant need require financial assistance to matriculate into and be successful in a college.
When I was a college student, I was a recipient of an early version of such grants, the Basic Educational Opportunity Grant, which supported students in need. A personal reference and nearly 40 years of higher education experience reinforce the importance of these grants.
In the early years, the Pell Grant supported a significantly greater portion of students’ expenses – 75% versus 30% today. In those days, students could work a summer job, save their dollars, and cover the gap between their Pell Grant and the remaining cost of their education. While today’s students certainly welcome receiving a Pell Grant, it only covers a small portion of that same undergraduate education. This is why I firmly support doubling Pell Grant funding.
Current proposals by the Biden administration to increase Pell funding is a step in the right direction. Students in need face a disproportionate burden when they must take out loans to cover expenses or work multiple jobs while also maintaining the status of a full-time student. A country that understands the importance of equal access to education must realize that this federal support is essential and should be increased.
Students today, like all members of our world family, are also facing a global pandemic. The economic, emotional, health and familial strains have never been greater. As we look to successfully wrestle with the reality of a health crisis, we must remember that those most disadvantaged are facing disproportionate stress.
Now is the time to increase the Pell Grant for students with financial need and to index the grant to inflation so that we can make appropriate adjustments over time.
It will likely take several steps and many tough discussions toward achieving the goal of doubling the Pell but let 2022 be the year in which we begin to move forward.