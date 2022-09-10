Another Voice: Don't needlessly demolish Great Northern, an irreplaceable landmark

I’ve spent much of my career studying and teaching about my hometown of Buffalo and other great industrial cities (think Detroit, Pittsburgh and St. Louis). I frequently bring my students to the city to see Ellicott’s and Olmsted’s urban planning and the outstanding buildings by H.H. Richardson, Louis Sullivan and Frank Lloyd Wright.

But few local sites impress my students more that the monumental grain silos along the Buffalo River. Their hands-down favorite? The masonry and steel Great Northern. Sadly, this irreplaceable example of industrial architecture could be demolished any day now.

Defying common sense and the professional opinion of engineers and architects (including myself), the Great Northern’s out-of-town owner, billion-dollar conglomerate ADM, has convinced the city that after standing for over 125 years, the structure is in danger of collapse.

This is laughable, since no further damage has taken place eight months after a windstorm knocked out a part of the building’s non-structural brick curtain wall. The building is as strong as ever. It’s not in danger of collapsing, and the brick wall can be repaired.

You don’t have to take my word for this. Interior construction photographs only uncovered last month confirm that the Great Northern was engineered and built without needing any support from its exterior brick walls. In fact, the building is extraordinarily strong, supported inside by thick cylindrical storage bins that are completely independent of the exterior.

Need more proof? New drone photographs taken in August show the building’s immense superstructure largely intact, demonstrating again that any idea that fallen bricks have jeopardized the structural integrity of the building is nonsense.

Shouldn’t we know better?

Buffalo is saddled with a long list of short-sighted decisions. The Larkin Building demolition, Scajaquada Expressway, Amherst Campus, Humboldt Parkway, Convention Center and cutting off access to the waterfront are huge mistakes most people now deeply regret. And now we’re about to make another one. Why?

As Great Lakes cities like Buffalo begin to rebound, the cynicism and low expectations that come from years of decline can result in cities not appreciating what they already have. Old or outdated buildings like the Great Northern are labeled “white elephants,” as the Larkin Building was before it was demolished in 1950. Similar to current attempts to save the Great Northern, pushback from local architects, activists and community groups to save the Larkin Building were ignored.

I attended one of the demonstrations organized by UB architecture students and local preservationists earlier this year at the Great Northern. The young people I met there are enthusiastic about Buffalo’s future. They see a place that is affordable and authentic. And while they lament the bad decisions of the past, they see the future in buildings like the Great Northern that still survive.

Michael Di Pasquale, AIA, AICP, is a licensed architect and urban planner and Extension Associate Professor of Regional Planning at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.