Another Voice: Don't dictate how others should make difficult choices

For a break from relentless bad news, my husband and I are streaming a quirky comedy, “The Lake,” in which a relatable teenager, Billie, is a passionate environmentalist activist who, it turns out, is terrified of swimming in a lake – in other words, afraid of nature. Although I’m an aging environmentalist who finds immersion in nature irresistibly enchanting, I can relate to Billie’s sense of dissonance between political commitment and actual experience. I think most adults can tell stories about times when life did not conform to their ideas.

While many such conflicts are funny in retrospect, I lacked Billie’s charm when, as a 19-year-old daughter of an evangelical preacher, I brought a lot of strong opinions to my college classes. One gut-wrenching course analyzed literature of the Holocaust. At home I was immersed in anti-abortion literature that compared the deaths of fetuses to the murder of Jews in Nazi death camps. When I brought this connection to the attention of my professor, who had lost relatives in the Holocaust, his eyes widened slightly but he listened attentively and asked questions that helped me rethink the analogy. This conversation opened the door to a long-term mentoring relationship that set me on the path to becoming a genuine scholar.

My father, the evangelical preacher, quietly underwent his own transformation about abortion during counseling sessions with families whose real-life struggles sometimes threatened their ability to survive. In one case, the hardscrabble parents of five children discovered that the mother was unexpectedly pregnant, and the fetus had severe defects. If it survived to full term, the baby would likely live only a few months and would need expensive round-the-clock care. They were opposed to abortion but did not know how they could possibly manage.

When the South Dakota governor was asked if a 10-year-old child who was raped should be forced to give birth, she said yes because “every life matters” – a simplistic platitude. What about the life of the 10-year-old?

Embracing life requires acknowledging that we are finite. Our time, energy and capacity to pay attention are limited. Adequately loving just one person or one lake, forest or garden might consume all of the time and energy you possess. If you have sufficient resources to continue to provide care, the needs of humans and the earth are infinite. So prove that other lives matter to you. Give love with every scrap of energy you have.

Just don’t imagine that you possess such infinite wisdom that you can dictate how other people should make good choices in their complicated, finite lives.

Kari J. Winter is professor of American studies in the Department of Global Gender and Sexuality Studies at the University at Buffalo.