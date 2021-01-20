Another Voice: Don’t overlook preventive care during Covid-19 pandemic

As Covid-19 continues to surge throughout our region and nation, another concerning trend has appeared in Western New York – decreased engagement in preventive care.

As the calendar flips to a new year, now is a good time to schedule recommended preventive care services. These includes a host of immunizations such as influenza, pneumonia, HPV and the two-dose shingles vaccines for older adults, along with screenings for colorectal, breast and cervical cancer, among other conditions. Annual well visits for adults and children, in person or via telehealth, help people of all ages get the preventive care most appropriate for them.

The benefits of preventive care – the vast majority of which is covered at no member cost share by health insurers – are well documented. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S. and screening reduces mortality. When detected early, at the localized stage, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer is 99%. Cervical cancer screening reduces both cervical cancer incidence and mortality through detection of precancerous and cancerous lesions.