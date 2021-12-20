Another Voice: Don’t let a white elephant despoil the Outer Harbor

This is about white elephants. Remember the ugly brown brick wall Mayor Stanley Makowski’s administration put up around the marble obelisk to McKinley at the center of the square in front of City Hall?

There was such an outpouring of public protest, before and during its construction, that the mayor and Common Council had to tear it down before it was even finished. It was a $575,000 make-work project for this depressed area. Its only accomplishment was to employ a thousand workers for the time of its building – and of its demolition.

Mrs. Virginia Tillou, whom I recall as the gentle mother of two of my Cub Scouts when I was a den chief for Pack 98, was one of the leaders of the protest. The Buffalo News quoted her back then: “Oh dear,” she said. “I was afraid they were going to do something like that. It’s as if the Albright-Knox Art Gallery had gotten some local artist to paint over a Rembrandt to make it look better.

“What we need in this city is simplicity, taste and restraint. Why didn’t they spend their money on some landscaping? That would have been lovely.”

The News added, “Mrs. Tillou, an artist, once succeeded in blocking a city plan to color the pavement in that square red, white and blue.”