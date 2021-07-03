Another Voice: Don’t deny transgender students the benefits of sports

The march to ban transgender student-athletes from participating on sports teams other than those that match their sex assigned at birth has reached alarming proportions. And it masks a bigger problem.
These state laws pretend to “protect girls and women’s sports.” Yet in nearly all cases, most recently in Mississippi, legislators fumble to come up with even a single case where a female student-athlete has been denied access by a transgender participant. In response, they say they are being “proactive,” which sounds an awful like a solution in search of a problem.
Transgender athletes – and almost exclusively those who are male-to-female – have become the latest LGBTQ pinata in many parts of American society. As the mother of a transgender son with 30-plus years as a coach, athletic director and conference commissioner in intercollegiate athletics, this social dynamic has collided at two important intersections of my own identity. I am compelled to speak up.
The data simply does not support the argument that allowing male-to-female students harms cisgender girls. Indeed, in the 15 states (including New York) that have transgender athlete inclusive policies at the K-12 level, there has been no recorded loss of opportunities. The NCAA has welcomed transgender athlete participation for decades.
Concerns about hulking males “pretending” to be female and taking over girls’ and women’s sports are equally unfounded in reality. Indeed, the science on the impact of higher levels of testosterone – which females also possess – and what a “fair” range might be is an area of science without much depth at this time. Many competitive advantages abound both within and across biological sexes, not the least of which are socio-economic factors. But if testosterone is at the core of this argument, we should be prepared to start testing all females, not just MTF individuals.
I know from firsthand experience the value of sports, the way they feed body, mind and spirit. As a longtime administrator in college athletics, I regularly tout the positives, from team-building skills to leadership opportunities to discipline and sportsmanship. Indeed, more than 60% of cisgender children have chosen to benefit from such participation.
Yet only 12% of transgender children are involved in sports, and thus are deprived of these same benefits. Many live in unsafe spaces, be it home or school, where their mental health is challenged on a daily basis. Then imagine the harm compounded by the “you don’t belong here” message of this legislation and you will better understand how it contributes to the far higher levels of self-harm and suicidal ideation experienced by LGBTQ and particularly transgender kids than their cisgender peers.
If state legislators really want to “protect girls’ and women’s sports,” let’s redirect their attention to the enforcement of Title IX. If they are really concerned about ensuring fair play between girls and boys, ask them why, nearly 50 years after the passage of Title IX, boys’ and men’s sports opportunities exceed those of girls and women at the high school and college levels by an average of 10 percentage points while enrollment is inversely proportional.
This imbalance is matched by a similarly disproportionate level of resource allocation, including access to coaching, quality of facilities, travel budgets and, at the collegiate level, scholarships.
My hope is that the silver lining to this misguided legislative effort to stigmatize transgender student-athletes will be a refocusing of attention on achieving true gender equity in sports. Targeting transgender girls and boys is a cruel red herring in that effort.
Donna M. Ledwin is commissioner of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.