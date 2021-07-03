Another Voice: Don’t deny transgender students the benefits of sports

The march to ban transgender student-athletes from participating on sports teams other than those that match their sex assigned at birth has reached alarming proportions. And it masks a bigger problem.

These state laws pretend to “protect girls and women’s sports.” Yet in nearly all cases, most recently in Mississippi, legislators fumble to come up with even a single case where a female student-athlete has been denied access by a transgender participant. In response, they say they are being “proactive,” which sounds an awful like a solution in search of a problem.

Transgender athletes – and almost exclusively those who are male-to-female – have become the latest LGBTQ pinata in many parts of American society. As the mother of a transgender son with 30-plus years as a coach, athletic director and conference commissioner in intercollegiate athletics, this social dynamic has collided at two important intersections of my own identity. I am compelled to speak up.

The data simply does not support the argument that allowing male-to-female students harms cisgender girls. Indeed, in the 15 states (including New York) that have transgender athlete inclusive policies at the K-12 level, there has been no recorded loss of opportunities. The NCAA has welcomed transgender athlete participation for decades.