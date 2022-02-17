Another Voice: Don’t allow cars back on Delaware Park’s Ring Road

So vulnerable to cars had the meadow become that in a 1973 master plan the Buffalo Zoo went so far as to propose that the meadow be cut up and transformed into a 500-car surface parking lot.

But the passionate resistance of those who cared about Olmsted’s park prevailed and by the end of the 1970s public sentiment had begun to change. A citizens committee, the Delaware Park Steering Committee, was formed. The Friends of Olmsted Parks followed and finally in 2004 the Buffalo Olmsted Conservancy was formed. Since then all of our Olmsted parks, parkways and circles have, under the enlightened stewardship of the Conservancy, flourished and thrived.

Automobiles have no place on Ring Road. Any thought of returning cars to it ought to be summarily dismissed. Yes, there are inconveniences: ballplayers and their families, golfers and others have to walk a little farther than they might have; access to and from the zoo is somewhat compromised; homeowners on Nottingham Avenue have to tolerate cars sometimes parked on their street.

But these inconveniences are a small price to pay for the pristine, vehicle-free Ring Road that has over the past two years provided a safe, quiet and healthy environment for the growing number of people who deeply appreciate the benefits of a park that is free from the dangerous, loud and unhealthy intrusion of automobiles. Cars were not a part of Olmsted’s vision for the park. They should not be a part of ours.

Mark Goldman is a founder of Friends of the Buffalo Story and author of “City of My Heart: Buffalo, 1967-2020.”