Another Voice: Domestic violence-related crimes must become bail eligible

Our community has been rocked by a slew of recent domestic violence homicides in all corners of our county. In one of these tragic cases, a young mother was shot dead with a shotgun while in her car near her children’s school with her three children watching.

Unbelievably, the alleged murderer, her estranged husband, had been in police custody the day before, charged with a slew of serious domestic violence related misdemeanor crimes including assault in the third degree and menacing, based upon his alleged threats against her with a boxcutter and a knife.

Yet the town court judge did not have the power to set bail because none of these serious domestic violence related misdemeanor crimes was bail eligible under the New York State Criminal Procedure Law. Currently, the only domestic violence-related misdemeanor crimes that are bail eligible are criminal obstruction of breathing and misdemeanor level criminal contempt, (violating an order of protection).

A misdemeanor assault charged as a hate crime (aimed at punishing assaults based on race, national origin, and similar protected classifications) is bail eligible, while a domestic violence related assault, which the suspect was charged with in this case is not bail eligible. This is wrong, given that Center For Disease Control statistics inform us that about 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

The law must be changed to give judges the power to protect survivors of intimate partner violence. The deceased was so frightened that she was wearing a bullet proof vest at the time of her murder. She did all the right things: seeking help from the police and the courts, working with a victim advocate, and even posting a video on social media showing the suspect beating her.

The problem of mass incarceration which has disproportionately affected men of color was serious enough to warrant sweeping changes in the laws governing bail. As shown in this horrific case, the lack of including more serious domestic violence misdemeanor crimes as bail eligible left the police, the prosecutors and the courts without the tools needed to protect a victim who was crying out for protection and safety.

Since publication of the well-regarded Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) study, we have evidence that the devastating effects of witnessing this type of violence as a child, may have serious adverse consequences on future physical and mental health. Other recent research gives us a better understanding of trauma and its devastating effects on exposed people who often suffer life-long symptoms.

Collectively we have failed the deceased mother, and her three children who deserved to be spared from undergoing this heinous trauma. We must reform the bail law to make all domestic violence misdemeanor crimes bail eligible.

Judith G. Olin is clinical professor of law, director of the Family Violence Women’s Rights Clinic, and co-director of the Family Law Concentration at the University at Buffalo School of Law.