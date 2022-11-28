Another Voice: Dismantling barriers to apprenticeship

Across the United States, National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14-20, reminds workers and employers of the importance and value of Registered Apprenticeships.

The gold standard for workforce training and development, Registered Apprenticeships are a time-honored, “earn-as-you-learn” model that opens pathways to good-paying careers with better benefits and greater job security. About 93% of workers who complete Registered Apprenticeships gain employment and earn an annual average starting wage of $77,000.

However, women and especially women of color remain severely underrepresented in these programs; in fact, women make up only 14% of active apprenticeships. In the male-dominated trades, less than 4% of apprentices are women. Discrimination, systemic barriers and other long-standing obstacles have historically prevented women from access to these opportunities, and left them segregated in low-paying jobs traditionally held by women. Work is underway to dismantle the discriminatory barriers and ensure equity is woven into job creation through the U.S.

The Biden-Harris administration is making unprecedented investments in our nation’s infrastructure that will create good union jobs with family sustaining wages and opportunities for women across the nation. We know that apprenticeships can be an avenue to getting women into these opportunities.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau supports efforts to recruit, train and retain more women in quality pre-apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs, as well as nontraditional occupations through the Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations grant program. This innovative program provides support services and job skills training to prepare women for promising careers, while helping employers to create a work culture where women can succeed.

Nontraditional Employment for Women (NEW) in New York City is on the ground, building success for women and their families, as well as providing for workforce needs. With recently granted WANTO funding NEW will increase the number of women served through its pre-apprenticeship training in the construction and building trades and registered apprenticeship programs. Specifically, NEW will be able to expand its workforce development outreach to connect with underrepresented and low-income women.

In October 2022, the Women’s Bureau marked its 30th year and celebrated three decades of collaborative efforts with community organizations to get more women into pre-apprenticeships, and Registered Apprenticeships and to connect them with stable, good-paying jobs. One of the important lessons we’ve learned is that women participate and succeed in job training programs at higher rates when they receive supportive services like child care.

Apprenticeships change lives. We are determined to break down barriers women face as they seek to enter these programs. It’s never been more important for us to advance training, employment, and return-to-work opportunities that connect women, and in particular, women of color, to higher-paying jobs, so that our nation’s economic recovery brings with it greater equity.

Jill Ashton is Regional Administrator for the Women’s Bureau Northeast Regional Office.