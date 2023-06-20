Last week legislators in Albany finished this year’s legislative session with critical issues left unresolved. Specifically, they failed to address the pending staffing crisis facing the nonprofit human services agencies that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

At Empower, and in other nonprofit human services agencies throughout the state, direct support providers give critical care to intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals. These men and women are dedicated, compassionate workers performing a crucially important job. Their tireless work ensures some of the most vulnerable individuals in our communities have the opportunity to live life to the fullest.

Unfortunately, this work has gone woefully underfunded by the state for countless years and we now face a looming staffing crisis as direct service providers leave this sector to attain a more livable wage. To address this pending crisis, we lobbied legislators and the governor to include an 8.5% COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) in the budget to provide needed salary increases to our workers – especially during a historic inflation crisis. However, providers were left short with only a 4% COLA in the enacted budget – this simply fails to meet the needs of our providers.

To address this shortage, Sen. John Mannion and Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, chairs of their respective Senate and Assembly committees on Disabilities/People with Disabilities, introduced a piece of legislation (S4127/A5268) that would provide a $4,000 increase to direct service providers, or an average hourly rate increase of $2.20. This legislation would be pivotal in securing staffing levels and attracting new individuals into the field. Yet despite calls from agencies and direct supervisors, legislators have failed to bring it for a full vote in front of either body.

Inaction puts vulnerable populations at risk of losing critical services. Families risk losing specialized care for their loved ones. And dedicated professionals will have to move or leave the profession they love. If our legislators in Albany continue to ignore our calls and kick this can down the road, our individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities relying on nonprofit human services agencies will cease to have their needs met, will lose opportunities to grow and thrive and will be at risk of suffering serious negative quality-of-life and health effects.

This is no longer a problem that can be addressed next year, or next session, or after the next election. Legislators must get serious immediately or face the consequences of being responsible for critical care services being taken away from thousands of individuals.