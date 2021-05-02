Another Voice: Direct care professionals must be paid a living wage

To equate the pay scale of a fast food worker with that of a person who provides direct care to individuals with developmental disabilities is a very sad and disappointing reflection on our society.

While every single job in our economy should carry dignity and pride, there are differences in the pay, based on a number of factors. These include: education and training, challenge/complexity of the work, demands, risks, physical/emotional toll and value-added to those served.

The moment a direct care worker teaches an individual to button his shirt is more impactful than a customer receiving a hamburger. Both jobs are needed, important and should carry a sense of pride, but there are differences in the impacts to the customers and in how long they last.

There are also big differences in the training, risks, demands and work environments. These are the factors that should differentiate and determine pay.

Direct care professionals (DCPs) staff adult day habilitation programs and residences, where they provide direct essential care like bathing, dressing, grooming, eating, medication, transport, activities and community outings. Individuals form bonds with their DCPs, and they have a major influence on their mental and physical well-being.