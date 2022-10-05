Another Voice: Diocese of Buffalo’s Independent Review Board is not truly independent

In response to Honorable Salvatore R. Martoche, who wrote objecting to the “disservice" to members of the Diocese of Buffalo’s Independent Review Board (IRB) resulting from Buffalo News reporting on the return to ministry of 17 priests accused of child sexual abuse, I write to provide another view.

Per Judge Martoche, the accuser is blamed for “refusing to cooperate” with an internal investigation. Rather, is the accuser declining an "invitation" to participate in an investigation, coordinated and led by the Bishop of the institution that protected and in many cases enabled the perpetrators of these crimes? Is the accuser at fault for not trusting a process that is inherently biased?

Can the IRB truly be independent if the members are appointed by the Bishop, serve at his pleasure and are overseen by the law firm that has represented the Bishop and Diocese for over 30 years? Do Catholic IRB members have a conflict of interest? Is the Bishop required to comply with IRB recommendations, or can he disregard them?

Judge Martoche wrote that allegations are first sent to the district attorney, noting almost all claims involve decades-old conduct. Such claims, the judge knows, are beyond the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution, leaving the DA no choice but to decline investigation. To report, as the Diocese has done, that the DA’s office declined to investigate, without adding the claim is beyond the statute of limitations, or to report a claim is ‘unsubstantiated’ without noting an incomplete investigation, is disingenuous, at best, and deliberately misleading, at worst.

Without access to criminal prosecution, hundreds of survivors brought lawsuits under the Child Victims Act. However, the former Bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo made the choice to limit an accuser’s options for justice by hiding from the civil legal process by filing for bankruptcy. All lawsuits against the Diocese – which would have included evidentiary discovery, testimony and cross-examination – are halted by the bankruptcy.

Any attempt by the Diocese to forcibly release to the IRB detailed allegations filed under the confidentiality of the Bankruptcy Court, agreed to by all parties including the Diocese, is a violation of the accuser’s rights and understanding at the time of filing.

Wouldn’t it be more productive to have a truly independent investigation of claims, completed outside the purview of the Diocese or other Catholic entities? Perhaps an accuser would be more willing to testify under such circumstances.

Finally, I am saddened and disheartened that the primary concern of members of the IRB, as represented in the judge’s letter, is for their time and reputations, rather than the safety of thousands of children now in contact with more than a dozen alleged perpetrators of heinous crimes. What about the disservice to them?

Ruth MacAlister, of Lewisburg, Pa., is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, has worked with survivors of childhood sexual abuse in multiple settings, and is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse with a current claim against the Diocese of Buffalo.