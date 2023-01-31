Another Voice: Diocese is scattering its community of parishioners

To the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, reshuffling the weekend Masses apparently is more important than preserving the Christian community. In North Buffalo, the dwindling number of priests are now spread out to serve six parishes. As a result, the hour in which you choose to attend Mass directs you to just one of those six parishes.

Starting in January, to continue going to Saturday Mass, I find myself in a church where I know virtually no one. The community that formerly attended that Mass at my old parish has been scattered for most of the year.

“So, get used to your new fellow parishioners.” Wrong. Saturday Mass switches to my old parish in May, then to a third church in July. Whew!

My former pastor is now confined to a desk as the regional “vicar forane” over all six parishes. This is a shame, because he is supremely gifted as a preacher and loving pastor, not as a bureaucrat responsible for maintaining properties and getting the boilers fixed.

Hallelujah! We can still get our tickets punched and avoid the “sin” of missing Mass. However:

“The early church did not prescribe a day of rest or sabbath,” writes Father James E. Keenan, SJ, in the January issue of “America” magazine. “For the first three centuries, Christians simply celebrated Eucharist [together] as a meal on Sunday, without any law – neither a law to rest or a law to worship.”

This didn’t change until the Council of Orleans in 538 AD.

The New Testament refers to Sabbath fellowship for Holy Communion as the “love feast,” going back to the Last Supper. The love feast is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a meal eaten in common by a Christian congregation in token of brotherly love.” That’s compromised when you’re in a congregation of strangers.

Evangelical churches have the right idea. Although their “communion” consists only of an unconsecrated cracker and thimble of grape juice, their people don’t rush home after service. They linger in the aisles, praying over each other, and arranging to keep in touch during the week. That’s my idea of a Christian community.

The Catholic Church has brought this priest shortage upon itself. Mandatory celibacy for priests has no foundation in scripture, and it wasn’t mandated by Rome until a thousand years after Christ. When will the Vatican establish an order for married priests? It may already be too late.

Sadly, I envision the day when parishioners will sit in church, viewing on a gigantic TV screen the Mass being celebrated elsewhere in real time. Then the parish deacon will distribute Communion consecrated beforehand by a priest.

Anthony Cardinale served on the former diocesan Justice and Peace Commission.