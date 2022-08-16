Another Voice: Destroying Great Northern destroys a landmark and an essential history

Perhaps today an internationally valued Buffalo building will be destroyed. City Hall has sanctioned its demolition. The courts are silent.

A landmark building, it is the only one of its kind in the world. The workplace for generations of Buffalonians, it was also a breadbasket for the Western world during a depression and two world wars.

Throughout the past century, historians traveled to see and study how this building was used. Its inspired design concepts define what it means to be modern. Because of it, and what it signified, Buffalo flourished.

In the mid-19th century, families from Ireland were an ethnic minority in Buffalo. They created the Erie Canal, settled at its terminus and made and worked the harbor area. In 1897, they built a giant: The Great Northern Grain Elevator, a huge brick house for towering steel cylinders that preserved harvests of grain.

Immigrants also built homes and lives around the Great Northern, played and fought near it, prospered and were proud. They led the city in every way – in the churches and in City Hall, in the schools and on the streets. They knew their work was key in connecting Manhattan to the Midwest. The Great Northern was a hub that moved grain that was gold to the economy. Fed by Buffalo, New York City became a harbor of note.

The Great Northern is at the eastern end of a long trip from the farms of the American Plains. Grain traveled over land and through rivers to the waters of Lake Superior, and there continued a route to rival the historic roads for tea and silk on the other side of the globe.

A nation not yet 100 years old was in a process of stitching itself together, state by state, tied by the economic opportunities of this grain route, which provided cereal, bread and beer.

The Great Northern’s brick facade was damaged in December in a storm. Its damage was declared dangerous. Without the benefit of public discussion, the elevator’s owners, ADM Company, determined to destroy it.

But the Great Northern is centerpiece of the most complete assembly of buildings, waterways, cultures and traditions that address major 19th and 20th century social and economic movements. There are questions that come with this responsibility: Should we hasten to destroy a treasure? Is there someone willing to stay the hand of destruction?

Within the ownership structure of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Jim Collins, a member of the board, also serves as trustee of the Hagley Museum, a restoration of the original DuPont Powder Yards, whose mission is to inspire “all people to be innovative in their own lives through investigation and exploration of our historic collections … ” Other ADM trustees have global experience in government, culture and higher education.

Will a Buffalo civic, corporate, or philanthropic leader come forward to plan with ADM a responsible civic vision for The Great Northern? Is there a leader to take responsibility more considered than destruction of a landmark and the legacy of its city?

A former Buffalo News critic, Anthony Bannon is emeritus director of the Burchfield Penney Art Center and the George Eastman Museum.