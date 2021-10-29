Another Voice: Dental care can't be neglected for special needs patients

“I hate going to the dentist.” Ask any dental professional the last time they heard a patient say this and they’ll probably respond: “Several times each day.”
Dental procedures cause stress and anxiety for many patients. But, for individuals with special needs and the medically compromised, trips to the dentist may simply not be possible at all.
In October, National Dental Hygiene month, please consider the importance of oral health for such underserved populations.
How important is proper care to them? Very. Studies have shown these individuals have higher risks of dental problems for a number of reasons.
Some of these patients cannot express when they feel pain, discomfort, fear or anxiety. Imagine suffering with an aching tooth day after day simply because you cannot vocalize your discomfort. Mobility issues can negatively affect oral hygiene efforts – if you cannot move your arms, how can you brush properly? And, medications often cause dry mouth and an increased risk of cavities or swollen/bleeding gums.
So, while underserved individuals often have an increased need for dental care, unfortunately, they must overcome many obstacles to receiving it.
Specialized and adaptive equipment is often required, meaning that most traditional dentist’s offices are insufficient for those with special needs. And, often, patients with mobility issues require assistance in and out of wheelchairs. For full-grown adults this can be a challenge.
Without question, though, the most common barrier to quality dental care is being able to find a provider with the advanced training and willingness to source individual solutions. Adaptive techniques may be required to calm or avoid sensory triggers for those who are sensitive to bright light, certain noises (such as drills), or unique sensations. Techniques such as music therapy, adjustable lighting or an assuring “tell-show-do” approach may be necessary. Additional assistance may be needed if a patient has uncontrolled movements or is in a wheelchair.
With this being a time of year during which special attention is paid to oral hygiene, I’d ask Western New Yorkers to think about their routine trips to the dentist and how they would be different if, say, they could not speak or understand what was happening to them. Or if they were terrified of bright lights and the sensation of the hygienist lightly scraping their teeth. Or if they couldn’t even make it into the door no matter how much their mouth hurt.
This National Dental Hygiene month, we encourage all dentists – and their patients – to reflect on and practice more inclusivity and to strive to offer equal access to care to all of those in need. Because, if they do so, surely the smiles will be worth it.
Dr. Jennifer Holmer is the dental director at Baker Victory Dental Center.