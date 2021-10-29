Another Voice: Dental care can't be neglected for special needs patients

Without question, though, the most common barrier to quality dental care is being able to find a provider with the advanced training and willingness to source individual solutions. Adaptive techniques may be required to calm or avoid sensory triggers for those who are sensitive to bright light, certain noises (such as drills), or unique sensations. Techniques such as music therapy, adjustable lighting or an assuring “tell-show-do” approach may be necessary. Additional assistance may be needed if a patient has uncontrolled movements or is in a wheelchair.

With this being a time of year during which special attention is paid to oral hygiene, I’d ask Western New Yorkers to think about their routine trips to the dentist and how they would be different if, say, they could not speak or understand what was happening to them. Or if they were terrified of bright lights and the sensation of the hygienist lightly scraping their teeth. Or if they couldn’t even make it into the door no matter how much their mouth hurt.

This National Dental Hygiene month, we encourage all dentists – and their patients – to reflect on and practice more inclusivity and to strive to offer equal access to care to all of those in need. Because, if they do so, surely the smiles will be worth it.

Dr. Jennifer Holmer is the dental director at Baker Victory Dental Center.