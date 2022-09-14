Another Voice: Demolition of Great Northern is a wanton waste of a historic treasure

The Great Northern grain elevator is a gem worthy of restoration. At the time of its building, it was the largest gain elevator in the world. It was the first to use steel bins and to integrate those bins into a primary structural system. It was the first to use electricity. In fact, there are so many firsts, that the records of this magnificent structure are housed in the Library of Congress.

The structure is not in danger of imminent collapse. The emergency declaration by city officials was unnecessary. Whatever known damage that exists – due to neglect and nature – can be safely addressed.

I am a degreed civil engineer who began my career working as a structural engineer and have spent the balance of my career acting as construction manager on a host of new-build and renovation projects – numbering in the upper hundreds. I’m currently working on five masonry tower projects, some nearly as old as the Great Northern, some taller, some with masonry walls of similar thickness, and many with tension rods like those used at the Great Northern.

No one has gone inside the building to examine what can’t be seen from the ground, or by drone. This needs to be done, and I’d happily sign a waiver to go inside to uncover the structure’s definitive truths. To proceed with an emergency demolition prior to a study of the interior would be a wanton waste of a historic resource and national treasure.

I am familiar with all the historic documentation of the building and testimony for and against saving it. Even accepting some of the notions of exterior wall degradation put forward by ADM to justify demolition – fallen and deteriorated brick and metal cladding, rusty marine towers – one does not have to leap to the conclusion that the structure must come down.

Even if the brick walls need to be removed, the rest is solid from the top down: The cupola, main bins, the deep girders, primary columns and beams, and the deep foundation all have significant useful life remaining. A face brick skin can be built, reusing the original brick paired with modern structural backup system. It could house apartments, commercial space, a grain elevator, a visitors’ center, a waterfront history and a social center,

WNY has a host of talented people whose profession is to secure historic tax credits that will reimburse the lion’s share of this structure’s historic restoration. We also have the skilled masonry restoration contractors, steel fabricators and erectors – in fact, everything a Great Northern Restoration Corporation would need to cost-effectively undertake a restoration.

We can do this. We need the judicial and civic will and wisdom to act before it is too late. You can’t replace the irreplaceable.

Hank Balling III is Vice President, Guard Construction and Contracting Corp.