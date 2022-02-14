Another Voice: Demolition of grain elevator remains the only safe choice

In reviewing opinion articles in The Buffalo News, Archer Daniels Midland believes it’s important to correct several mischaracterizations of facts surrounding the Great Northern grain elevator situation and set the record straight.

First and foremost, this absolutely remains an emergency situation. The elevator continues to present an imminent safety hazard to our employees working mere feet from the structure as well as to neighboring businesses and the general public. We simply cannot predict the weather, and a significant wind event like the one we experienced on Dec. 11 could result in a catastrophic collapse at any time.

Even a gust of wind like the one on Dec. 22 that blew off a large piece of steel sheeting and narrowly missed an ADM employee could present very real danger for anyone close to the facility.

It is irresponsible to assume that just because we have been fortunate enough to avoid another collapse or any serious injuries or deaths to date, those possibilities do not exist, especially given the compromised statue of the structure.