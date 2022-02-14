Another Voice: Demolition of grain elevator remains the only safe choice

In reviewing opinion articles in The Buffalo News, Archer Daniels Midland believes it’s important to correct several mischaracterizations of facts surrounding the Great Northern grain elevator situation and set the record straight.
First and foremost, this absolutely remains an emergency situation. The elevator continues to present an imminent safety hazard to our employees working mere feet from the structure as well as to neighboring businesses and the general public. We simply cannot predict the weather, and a significant wind event like the one we experienced on Dec. 11 could result in a catastrophic collapse at any time.
Even a gust of wind like the one on Dec. 22 that blew off a large piece of steel sheeting and narrowly missed an ADM employee could present very real danger for anyone close to the facility.
It is irresponsible to assume that just because we have been fortunate enough to avoid another collapse or any serious injuries or deaths to date, those possibilities do not exist, especially given the compromised statue of the structure.
Second, this is not demolition by neglect and could not have been prevented with regular maintenance. The reality is that the original design of the structure cannot be altered or repaired, and that is the primary cause of the current safety issues. ADM has invested time and money throughout the years to maintain the structure, but the structure reached a point years ago where repairs were no longer possible due to contractor safety concerns. Demolition is simply the only safe path forward at this point in time.
Third, there is not a viable way to repurpose the structure and preserve it in its current state. The best way to preserve the legacy of the elevator is to dismantle it and preserve artifacts that can be displayed in a museum for members of the community and visitors to enjoy for years to come. And that is exactly our plan.
The bottom line is that while many have strong opinions about this issue, we have to base these important decisions on solid facts from experts that understand the specific challenges of the structure.
Multiple engineers evaluated the structure and reached the same conclusion in the name of safety. That information was presented to the City of Buffalo, which conducted its own independent analysis and agreed that the only responsible path forward is demolition under the circumstances.
If we do not follow that direction, we are putting many people at an unnecessary risk that could be avoided if we make the difficult but critical choice to dismantle the elevator.
Tedd Kruse is president of ADM Milling.