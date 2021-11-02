Another Voice: Democrats must keep up the fight for immigration reform

Twenty percent of New York farm workers are undocumented. Their work keeps families and individuals fed across the state and the nation as pandemic-related supply chain troubles mount. Overall, undocumented immigrants in New York contribute $14.9 billion to our economy annually, including $2.4 in federal taxes and $1.6 in state and local taxes.

While the Senate parliamentarian denied initial efforts to include immigration reform in the budget reconciliation process, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has said that is “the best chance we have” to realizing a path to citizenship. The road ahead may be difficult, but Schumer and his fellow Democrats must not give up the fight.

This state has long welcomed immigrants, providing opportunities and recognizing the many contributions of a diverse population. Buffalo’s reputation for supporting immigrants and refugees has led to an increase in so-called “secondary migrants” who come to the Queen City after first arriving elsewhere in the U.S.

It is time for Western New York to live up to this reputation by letting Schumer and other members of Congress know that the reconciliation process must include relief for immigrants so they can adjust their status. We are so close to establishing a pathway to legal status, which is supported by a majority of voters; we must get it across the finish line for the sake of our economy, workforce and future.

Irene Sanchez is the executive director of the Western New York Coalition of Farmworker Serving Agencies Inc.