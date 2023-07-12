If our democracy is to fail, it won’t happen overnight. We will not wake up one day to discover that representatives in Washington have been banished, and that the Capitol building has been taken over by a small army of scruffy middle-aged men in jeans, flannel shirts, baseball hats and work boots brandishing clubs, zip ties and red flags.

That is not our destiny. Rather, we should anticipate a more insidious process, one that would occur over years as the institutional rails designed to preserve the union and prevent tyranny are systematically dismantled.

If that were to happen, I can think of at least three distinct catalysts. First are those who don’t believe democracy works. Some political leaders, despite their constitutional oaths, see the system as sluggish, inefficient and inconvenient. They are ambitious and adept at saying what people want to hear while pursuing their personal agendas. If they are educated in philosophy, they likely have embraced the harsh components put forth by Machiavelli, wherein morality has no place in politics and common people are to be manipulated. These leaders, in step with their behind-the-scenes financers, are content to tread water while the woods burn.

For a government of/by/for the people to work, citizens need to understand, at least to some degree, how the system works and the issues being debated. This requires education in schools as well as through traditional media news outlets.

The principles of democracy are introduced in middle school, revisited in high school to varying degrees. In college, there are few required courses in government and law. Moreover, public education administrators have often marginalized critical issues that are politically sensitive (i.e. climate change).

As for legitimate news media outlets, they have the difficult task of reaching a public that increasingly would rather be entertained than informed, and feel that it is their right to choose their news.

Social media, which serves as the anti-educationalist, illustrates clearly the two-edged sword of our First Amendment. When people can say whatever they want, they can also believe whatever they want, truth be damned.

It is important to remember that it took eleven years for Hitler to rise from his failed beer hall rally in Munich to his appointment as Chancellor, after which he enacted laws that initiated censorship, ended civil liberties, and facilitated his rise to absolute power in 1934. A few years later the world was at war and the “Final Solution” had spread across Europe.

If, at the behest of our political leaders, we engage in the kind of bombast, book banning and brainwashing that marked the slow but sure ascent of other tyrannical regimes, we might be closer to the brink than we think.

