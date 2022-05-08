Another Voice: Deferred maintenance and harsh weather took their toll on The Sullivans

The incident with the USS The Sullivans, while unfortunate and unexpected, is not unimaginable with an 80-year-old warship that is 50 years past her expected life. I understand people want to know how this could happen and may be looking for someone to blame. What happened on April 13, 2022 was the result of three factors: age of the ship, years of deferred maintenance and harsh weather.

In the past, proper hull maintenance was deferred for lack of adequate funding. When the current board of directors and management were put in place four years ago, saving the USS The Sullivans was a top priority. We raised the funds to commission a full survey of the hull, followed by a plan to make necessary repairs. The two-part epoxy approach was selected because it used a process approved by the U.S. Navy and could be completed without moving the ship. The survey revealed a hull so weak and corroded that we weren’t sure she could be towed to a shipyard for dry dock repairs. We weren’t willing to take that chance.

In order to execute the repairs, the Park raised $1,000,000 in eight months. We engaged BIDCO to start work in July 2021 and paused work in October when water temperatures in the harbor were too low for the epoxy to set properly. Twenty-five percent of the hull had been treated when work was paused. We were on a course to resume work this spring and complete by the end of summer 2022. This would have protected the hull for many years and provided other options for preservation if warranted. Unfortunately, the tragic event of April 13 intervened.

The response has been nothing short of amazing. A unified command comprising the US Coast Guard, Miller Environment, T & T Salvage Co., City of Buffalo Police and Fire, BIDCO, NYS DEC and the Buffalo Naval Park brought together a team of talented and committed experts. With a mantra that we would not accept failure as an option, the USS The Sullivans was raised in less than three weeks. I am extremely proud to have been a part of that team. Although there is still much to do, including decontaminating the ship’s interior and following through on making needed repairs to the hull, we hope to open the Naval Park to the public by this Memorial Day, with restrictions.

I want to thank a community that’s filled with passion, commitment, and faith for standing strong when faced with misfortune. The motto of the USS The Sullivans is “We Stick Together,” based on the passionate spirit of the five Sullivan brothers, and that was never more evident than the 21 days in took to raise the ship named in their honor. We will be stronger as an organization as a result of this incident.

Paul J. Marzello Sr. is president & CEO of the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park.