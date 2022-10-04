Another Voice: Decision to demolish Great Northern was made for all the wrong reasons

As many of us stand in disbelief at the erasure of the Great Northern grain elevator, we ask: Is it rational to demolish a structurally sound landmarked building?

Should the building take the fall for corporate power, flawed administrative practice and/or questionable judicial acts? There are procedures in place to protect our built heritage, including a review process for demolition permits.

But in emergencies, that process is bypassed and the decision is made by the commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services alone, in the interest of public safety. But the commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services is also responsible for husbanding the built fabric of our city, especially for its historic landmarked structures.

One might assume that with such a major responsibility that the commissioner would seek information about the building under review for emergency demolition, especially if such information is readily available through the Historic American Engineering Record (HAER). Or the commissioner might ask a knowledgeable historic preservation expert for advice. He did not. He chose to review only the material sent by ADM’s engineers and lawyers and reportedly conducted a drone review.

With this limited information, one might consider the decision rational, but was it good judgment? ADM’s report was misleading by repeatedly suggesting that the building was a public safety hazard because of "flying metal." While valid, this argument has nothing to do with the structure or collapse of the north wall; instead, it reflects on the lack of maintenance by ADM and the fact that the city had never inspected the building since ADM acquired it. There was never any hard evidence that the building’s structure was endangered.

At the first hearing, Judge Emilio Colaiacovo refused to hear additional testimony. The Appellate Court sent the case back to him with requirements to hear arguments from experts who demonstrated, with structural drawings and historic documentation, that the primary structure and collapsed wall were not connected.

In spite of its structural integrity nine months after the collapse and facts about the structure, Colaiacovo upheld his first ruling. He then delayed dismissing the case for more than 60 days and closed it the day before demolition began. As The Buffalo News said in a Sept. 20, 2022, editorial, this requires an explanation and if not forthcoming, an investigation.

Clearly, this demolition should have never happened. Stop it immediately so that what is left of the building will remain as a part of economic/labor/grain history and for the future of our city and historic tourism.

Further, we should amend the administrative procedure for emergency demolition requests so that never again will the city expose itself to the unwarranted influence of a powerful corporation.

Lynda Schneekloth is editor of "ReConsidering Concrete Atlantis: Buffalo Grain Elevators."