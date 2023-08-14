If you compared a Buffalo construction industry event today to one from 20 or even 10 years ago, the number of women in the room today would be astonishing. It is easy to imagine a not-so-distant future where construction loses the title of a “male-dominated industry.”

However, the misguided decertification of Women-owned Business Enterprises (WBE) by New York State works against this trend. Many of these decertifications are happening to WBE’s that have been legitimately operating and following the rules for years. And many of these women are not only leaders of their companies, but leaders of the industry, who give back to help others and serve as role models for those who will follow in their footsteps.

A reason often given by the state for decertification is the presence of a male relative working for the company, who they assume must be the one actually running the business. Ironically, a program meant to prevent discrimination is relying on the assumption that the man must be in charge if male and female family members work together. This is ridiculous and insulting to these female leaders who have built and run these businesses. Multiple family members working for a construction company is common and should not be held against women business owners.

Another factor in these decertifications is a lack of understanding of the role of the business owner in exercising control of the company. Too much emphasis is placed on direct supervision of workers in the field and not enough on other tasks essential to the operation of a construction company, such as business development, securing bonding and insurance, negotiating work, estimating and bidding, reviewing contracts, hiring employees, managing finances and planning the company’s future. In reality, it is not practical or typical for the owner to do all of this and manage field operations directly, that is why field supervisors such as superintendents and foremen are hired.

Fixing this will take some attention and effort, but to begin with, Empire State Development (ESD) must institute an immediate moratorium on further decertifications while they evaluate their processes. Decertification can have a devastating impact on these companies and often results in loss of business and laying off workers. The recertification process should be a comprehensive review of the ownership, operation and control of these businesses, free from reliance on discriminatory and outdated standards. The decertifications are out of touch with what is happening in construction and they hurt our industry’s ability to continue to become more diverse. This must be corrected immediately so these businesses can take advantage of the incredible construction projects happening in our community now.

