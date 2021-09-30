Another Voice: DEC’s new rules will make Zoar Valley safer

Kudos to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which just enacted four significant new regulations for the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area (MUA). They will make both the state-owned MUA and its surrounding private properties safer.
These new regulations are simple. Anyone visiting the MUA must 1) stay on marked trails and out of any restricted areas; 2) not climb cliff faces or waterfalls; 3) keep at least 15 feet back from the edge of any cliff, and 4) stay out of the portion of the MUA upstream from the former Forty Road bridge over the South Branch of Cattaraugus Creek.
While the first three new regulations are common-sense codifications of practices that responsible hikers routinely follow, the fourth new rule holds the most promise. Accidents, injuries and deaths were occurring regularly on private property upstream from the MUA in the South Branch.
Often, those injured or killed had entered that private property from the MUA. By barring the public from the upstream area of the MUA that leads to private property, it should curtail the trespassing that has been the common denominator in most of the injuries and deaths in Zoar Valley for more than 25 years.
For example, on June 16, 1997, Amanda Occhino, a 22-year-old recent graduate of the University at Buffalo, was killed when another trespasser rolled a 70-pound log from atop a nearby cliff, more than a mile upstream from the MUA. She was struck in the back of the head by the log and died in the hospital seven days later.
On May 18, 1998, Kathryne Murray, a 21-year-old Rochester Institute of Technology student from Plattsburgh, drowned when she became pinned beneath a submerged log in “The Chute,” a very narrow channel of whitewater she had been swimming in with friends, almost a mile upstream from the MUA.
On July 30, 2005, 19-year-old Grove City College student Lauren Costanza, from East Amherst, died in a fall from Lower Plum Brook Falls, a waterfall on which she had been climbing approximately a half-mile upstream from the MUA. On July 29, 2020, Conor Long, a 20-year-old from Hamburg, died while involved in the exact same activity at the exact same location on private property.
The DEC’s new rule recognizes the significance of all these deaths occurring on private property just upstream from the Zoar Valley MUA – and many, if not all, of the victims having entered that property from the MUA.
Kudos to the DEC for taking these long-overdue, common-sense steps. Doing so demonstrates a constructive, proactive role by DEC to help effect a solution. Their new rules should have a lasting positive impact on Zoar Valley for as long as they are in place and enforced.
Steve McCabe is president emeritus of the Nature Sanctuary Society of Western New York, Inc., and serves as editor of its newsletter, Nature Preserves. He lives in Hamburg.