Another Voice: DEC’s new rules will make Zoar Valley safer

Kudos to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which just enacted four significant new regulations for the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area (MUA). They will make both the state-owned MUA and its surrounding private properties safer.

These new regulations are simple. Anyone visiting the MUA must 1) stay on marked trails and out of any restricted areas; 2) not climb cliff faces or waterfalls; 3) keep at least 15 feet back from the edge of any cliff, and 4) stay out of the portion of the MUA upstream from the former Forty Road bridge over the South Branch of Cattaraugus Creek.

While the first three new regulations are common-sense codifications of practices that responsible hikers routinely follow, the fourth new rule holds the most promise. Accidents, injuries and deaths were occurring regularly on private property upstream from the MUA in the South Branch.

Often, those injured or killed had entered that private property from the MUA. By barring the public from the upstream area of the MUA that leads to private property, it should curtail the trespassing that has been the common denominator in most of the injuries and deaths in Zoar Valley for more than 25 years.