Another Voice: Debt law would fix an economic and racial injustice

Low-income communities carry disproportionately higher consumer debt loads – and New York law makes it even harder to get out of debt.
Consider Victor’s experience. In 2005, he was excited to go to school to become a nurse. He was told he would receive a scholarship that would cover tuition, books and other fees. Only after he enrolled did the college inform him the scholarship would not cover all his costs.
Because he could not afford to attend, Victor withdrew before his first class. He didn’t hear anything from the college until years later, when he learned it had obtained a judgment against him in 2010 for a semester’s charges of $8,500.
As happens to many New Yorkers, the creditor did not serve Victor and he never knew he had been sued. Because New York law applies a 9% interest rate on judgments, Victor’s judgment has more than doubled and he now owes more than $17,000. The debt has caused him tremendous stress and worry because he will never be able to pay it off.
Debt collectors have brought an estimated 1.5 million collection cases against New Yorkers in the last 15 years. Rife with problems – from lack of proper notice to improper claim – many of them result in judgments against our neighbors, which creditors then enforce by garnishing wages and levying bank accounts, causing untold hardship. The judgment interest rate compensates for any delay in paying the debt. But New York entitles creditors to earn 9% interest on judgments – a figure that is significantly misaligned with market rates, which have averaged 1.8% over the past 20 years.
As president of the Buffalo NAACP and chair of the African-American Health Equity Task Force, respectively, we are supporting a solution to stop the state from allowing debt collectors to charge this punitive interest rate, which disproportionately affects low-income people, particularly Black and brown New Yorkers. Most of these judgments arise from debt undertaken for the necessities of life – medical bills, rent, food, utilities and education. Covid-19 has only increased these burdens.
Gov. Kathy Hochul should sign the Fair Consumer Judgment Interest Act into law. The bill (S5724/A6474A) lowers the judgment interest rate for consumer debt cases from 9% to 2% for new judgments and, retroactively, on all unpaid portions of past judgments.
If signed into law, New Yorkers will be better able to pay off debts and spend their hard-earned wages to pay for necessities. The time has long come to rectify this injustice. Hochul can do so with a stroke of her pen.
Pastor Mark E. Blue is president of the Buffalo NAACP. Pastor George F. Nicholas is chair of the African American Health Equity Task Force.