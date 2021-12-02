Another Voice: Debt law would fix an economic and racial injustice

Low-income communities carry disproportionately higher consumer debt loads – and New York law makes it even harder to get out of debt.

Consider Victor’s experience. In 2005, he was excited to go to school to become a nurse. He was told he would receive a scholarship that would cover tuition, books and other fees. Only after he enrolled did the college inform him the scholarship would not cover all his costs.

Because he could not afford to attend, Victor withdrew before his first class. He didn’t hear anything from the college until years later, when he learned it had obtained a judgment against him in 2010 for a semester’s charges of $8,500.

As happens to many New Yorkers, the creditor did not serve Victor and he never knew he had been sued. Because New York law applies a 9% interest rate on judgments, Victor’s judgment has more than doubled and he now owes more than $17,000. The debt has caused him tremendous stress and worry because he will never be able to pay it off.