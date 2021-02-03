Another Voice: CWM’s application for Porter landfill poses hazards

CWM landfill operations, which the state says are not needed, have been closed for over five years. CWM proposes excavating across hundreds of acres for the landfill, buildings, utilities, etc., that would pose inhalation risk. CWM’s application is indeed the hazard because there are no emissions at the NFSS.

The NFSS has not accepted any waste for decades. Its 3,700 cubic yards of acute but safely contained residues represent 91% of its stored radioactivity. All 100% of the NFSS containment will be removed and shipped out of state in less than 10 years, and the area structurally enclosed during excavation.

The NFSS also houses 248,000 cubic yards of radioactive contaminated soils, identical to soils found on CWM. The problem is, no one knows how much radioactive waste remains on CWM’s 715 acres because it has not been investigated by the Corps.

Around 2006, the state required CWM initially screen for radioactivity over a third of its property. However, CWM set detectors two to four times higher above the ground than the Corps does. There are many other serious gaps in CWM oversight by the state.

We won’t know how much radioactive waste remains at CWM unless Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Siting Board denies CWM landfill applications. This would require CWM remove many facilities and enable the Army Corps to reopen more investigation there. And, nearly 1,000 acres could be ripe for a solar project, instead of waste.

Amy Witryol, of Lewiston, serves on the site restoration advisory board and participates in CWM regulatory proceedings.