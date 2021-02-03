Another Voice: CWM’s application for Porter landfill poses hazards

A recent Buffalo News article conflated radioactive waste out in the environment at CWM Chemical Services in the Town of Porter with that safely contained at an adjacent federal site known as the Niagara Falls Storage Site. Both properties once housed similar federal defense operations, though CWM is 80% of the total.
While 100% of the NFSS has been investigated for radioactivity by the Army Corps of Engineers, only .5% of CWM property has been subject to the same.
The Army Corps removed the radioactive waste derived from limited CWM investigation, to include some plutonium from a Naval reactor in Schenectady. Reactor waste is not stored at the adjacent NFSS.
The Corps detected plutonium in one of three CWM groundwater wells sampled, and also in surface water. Both findings indicate plutonium is moving on CWM in amounts not yet quantified. Detections in water typically indicate much higher concentrations in soil. Small amounts of plutonium can be lethal if inhaled, as can chemicals CWM wants to bury in Porter.
CWM is proposing the state allow it to bury some 4 million cubic yards of PCB and hazardous waste imported primarily from out of state. A CWM landfill would require a 50-foot-high smokestack and other treatment facilities causing PCB and chemical emissions, some of which agencies consider dangerous in any concentration.
CWM landfill operations, which the state says are not needed, have been closed for over five years. CWM proposes excavating across hundreds of acres for the landfill, buildings, utilities, etc., that would pose inhalation risk. CWM’s application is indeed the hazard because there are no emissions at the NFSS.
The NFSS has not accepted any waste for decades. Its 3,700 cubic yards of acute but safely contained residues represent 91% of its stored radioactivity. All 100% of the NFSS containment will be removed and shipped out of state in less than 10 years, and the area structurally enclosed during excavation.
The NFSS also houses 248,000 cubic yards of radioactive contaminated soils, identical to soils found on CWM. The problem is, no one knows how much radioactive waste remains on CWM’s 715 acres because it has not been investigated by the Corps.
Around 2006, the state required CWM initially screen for radioactivity over a third of its property. However, CWM set detectors two to four times higher above the ground than the Corps does. There are many other serious gaps in CWM oversight by the state.
We won’t know how much radioactive waste remains at CWM unless Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Siting Board denies CWM landfill applications. This would require CWM remove many facilities and enable the Army Corps to reopen more investigation there. And, nearly 1,000 acres could be ripe for a solar project, instead of waste.
Amy Witryol, of Lewiston, serves on the site restoration advisory board and participates in CWM regulatory proceedings.