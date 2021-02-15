Another Voice: CWM landfill site is well regulated, legally vetted

CWM has performed two major radiological investigations on our property. Both were performed using methodologies developed by experts in the radiological field. The DEC and the state Health Department also approved of the methodologies used. The first investigation, done from 2004-2007, involved a surface analysis of 450 acres of the total 710-acre site (the remaining 260 acres were inaccessible due to trees, buildings, etc.).

The second, performed in 2008, was a subsurface investigation in all areas of the property proposed to be included in future construction. Neither investigation raised the concern of the DEC or DOH relative to undetected radiological contamination at the site.

It’s also important to point out that numerous other investigations have been done on the property as well as the surrounding properties by both the United States Department of Energy and Army s of Engineers to ensure protection of human health and the environment.