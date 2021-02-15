Another Voice: CWM landfill site is well regulated, legally vetted

A previous Another Voice piece may have created some confusion regarding environmental investigations done on the Chemical Waste Management property.
Anyone concerned with any issues involving the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works (LOOW) site in the towns of Lewiston and Porter, or the proposed landfill at CWM Chemical Services, should seek the information on record prepared by experts in these technical areas.
The Army Corps of Engineers sends regular emails with regard to cleanup efforts and monitoring data from the LOOW site. Much of it can be found on the Army Corps' Buffalo District site. The Army Corps’ engineers are experts in radiological remediation efforts all across the nation and they have spent decades working on the LOOW site.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is tasked with oversight of hazardous and municipal solid waste landfills in New York. The public can be assured that all landfills are monitored and subjected to strict regulations set forth in permits granted by the state. You can find out more about how landfills and in particular, hazardous waste landfills, are monitored by the DEC on the DEC’s website.
CWM has performed two major radiological investigations on our property. Both were performed using methodologies developed by experts in the radiological field. The DEC and the state Health Department also approved of the methodologies used. The first investigation, done from 2004-2007, involved a surface analysis of 450 acres of the total 710-acre site (the remaining 260 acres were inaccessible due to trees, buildings, etc.).
The second, performed in 2008, was a subsurface investigation in all areas of the property proposed to be included in future construction. Neither investigation raised the concern of the DEC or DOH relative to undetected radiological contamination at the site.
It’s also important to point out that numerous other investigations have been done on the property as well as the surrounding properties by both the United States Department of Energy and Army s of Engineers to ensure protection of human health and the environment.
The site is highly regulated and the permits very detailed regarding environmental protection. The permitting process for the new cell to be constructed adjacent to the existing landfill has been ongoing for almost 20 years. Before any new permits are granted, they undergo a thorough review by the DEC with multiple opportunities for public comment. This is a highly regulated and legal process that will be fully vetted when completed.
All documents regarding CWM’s current permitting effort are available at modelcity.wm.com. The public may also reach out to us by calling 716-286-0404.
Michael Mahar is senior district manager for Waste Management, the parent of CWM Chemical Services.