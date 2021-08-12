Another Voice: Cutting transit emissions must be a priority in N.Y.

If the rest of the nation mimicked New York’s success over the next 20 years with natural gas as the bridge, the emission reductions would be well within the global goals, and the U.S. can help export that success to truly tackle climate change.

As wind and solar and other zero-carbon sources gain greater share of our energy needs, steady reduction in natural gas would occur, compounding the emission benefits of replacing coal and keeping our lights on at a reasonable cost – achieving both social, environmental and economic justice.

A missing element in convincing other states to follow New York’s lead is true “just transition” for lost fossil generation employment. States heavy in coal mining and power jobs need absolute certainty of commensurate employment for displaced workers before any U.S. senator or state governor will commit political suicide by not bringing back that assurance.