Another Voice: Cutting transit emissions must be a priority in N.Y.

The World Atlas information system details that New York has the lowest per capita carbon emissions of any state in the U.S. – with Washington, D.C., as a region with the lowest – due primarily to its population density, walkability and its versatile public transit system.
The priority in New York should be for dramatic reductions in transportation emissions, which now tower over power and energy emissions – thanks in a major way to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s energy policies.
Another informative statistic from the U.S. Energy Information Agency is that power generation conversions from coal to natural gas over the most recent 20-year snapshot is responsible for a reduction in carbon emissions greater than all the wind and solar utility scale development in the U.S. over that same period.
It is critical that legislators and policy development agencies in New York get this information incorporated into the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act committee work and place the priority where it needs to be – transportation emissions.
The United States would see dramatic reductions in emissions if other states would follow New York’s lead and render coal power generation noncompliant to regulated emissions. Some of the void could be filled by wind and solar – but natural gas is the immediate remedy to continued carbon emission reductions balanced with levelized energy costs and imperative system reliability – period.
If the rest of the nation mimicked New York’s success over the next 20 years with natural gas as the bridge, the emission reductions would be well within the global goals, and the U.S. can help export that success to truly tackle climate change.
As wind and solar and other zero-carbon sources gain greater share of our energy needs, steady reduction in natural gas would occur, compounding the emission benefits of replacing coal and keeping our lights on at a reasonable cost – achieving both social, environmental and economic justice.
A missing element in convincing other states to follow New York’s lead is true “just transition” for lost fossil generation employment. States heavy in coal mining and power jobs need absolute certainty of commensurate employment for displaced workers before any U.S. senator or state governor will commit political suicide by not bringing back that assurance.
New York lacked this certainty, as any benefits provided to displaced fossil workers were negotiated to the best outcome by the unions and their respective employers – not an ideal bargaining position for either. Case in point, one displaced worker from the Dunkirk Power Plant took his life shortly after the plant was closed and while he is not here to question – how many folks’ self-worth is attached to their jobs that they trained years for and paid taxes, their mortgage and raised families on?
Deeper cuts into cheap, clean heating and power generation provided by natural gas will implode the New York economy and severely impact those who can least afford it.
Let other states catch up to New York on power generation emission reductions while correcting a misstep on jobs and ensure New York legislative and regulatory folks enact polices primarily focused on the highest emission priority – transportation.
Phil Wilcox of Pendleton is a former business representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 97.