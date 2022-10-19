Another Voice: Current global conditions are making China dangerous

A key issue today is the rivalry between China and the U.S. New research by Hal Brands and Michael Beckley challenges the conventional wisdom popularized by Harvard professor Graham Allison that China and the U.S. are running a “superpower marathon.” These researchers also argue that looking at the rivalry between China and the U.S. in terms of the “Thucydides trap” that provides an explanation for the Peloponnesian War between a rising Athens and an established Sparta, is unhelpful.

Although it is commonplace to view U.S.-China interactions in terms of the latter being a rising and confident power, the new research contends that the U.S. faces a different problem. This is because China views the future with as much anxiety as optimism. This anxiety stems from the fact that many of the assets that once lifted it are becoming liabilities, weighing it down. Chief among these “assets” is China’s demographic misfortune, i.e., the fact that China will soon have many senior citizens that a dwindling working-age population will have to support.

Just as rising growth provides nations with the ability to act boldly, stagnation provides a motive for rasher forms of expansion. A revisionist power like China that has begun to fear the future will often act more impulsively than one that believes tomorrow will be better than today. Hence, the trap that the U.S. needs to worry about isn’t the Thucydides trap but a “peaking power trap” in which an aspiring superpower peaks and then refuses to bear the painful consequences of descent.

Because China has either already peaked or will soon peak, it is most dangerous now. Therefore, China could soon try to seize Taiwan, while it is still able to do so. Looking beyond Taiwan, the CCP fears the impacts of slowing economic growth and foreign encirclement. Thus, it might embark on an ideological, anti-liberal assault that ought to worry the U.S. and the West.

To fight the CCP’s anti-liberal assault, the U.S. needs to gauge where to bet big and where to conserve resources. Getting through the “danger zone” with China means that one needs to prioritize areas where the near-term consequences of weakness could be catastrophic and the long-term benefits of strength can be game-changing.

Even if the U.S. is successful in engaging with China and coming out on top, it must be vigilant because the future will be a world separated into two blocs – one led by an authoritarian but diminished China and the second led by a democratic U.S. However, all of this external policymaking will come to naught if the U.S. is unable to address its internal problems. In the inimitable words of our 16th president, “A house divided against itself, cannot stand.”

Amitrajeet A. Batabyal is the Arthur J. Gosnell professor of economics and the Interim Head of the Sustainability Department at the Rochester Institute of Technology but these views are his own.