Another Voice: Curbing abortion access will impact taxpayers

In its landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court afforded states the legal right to limit or deny access to abortion services. The Court’s ruling is expected to result in a reduced number of U.S. abortions which now total approximately 650,000 per year. Women living at or below the poverty line – who account for 49% of abortions – are those most likely to be impacted by the Court’s action.

Denying abortion services to hundreds of thousands of poor women will predictably lead to an influx of children born into poverty. This will increase the already staggering costs associated with child poverty in the U.S. which according to the National Academies of Sciences currently range between $800 billion and $1.1 trillion a year. The estimates are based on health care, judicial processing, food insecurity, housing assistance and incarceration expenses as well as worker productivity losses. Most costs are offset by revenue from America’s 143 million taxpayers.

If women with limited economic means cannot terminate unplanned pregnancies, their live births will require as much as $3 billion in added public funding per year. Over the next decade, when factoring in the addition of millions more children born into poverty because of abortion restrictions, the cumulative cost could exceed $150 billion.

Some argue that by making abortion services easier to access, the economy is deprived of individuals needed to fuel the American workforce and prompt added consumer spending. This argument ignores the demographic reality of unwanted pregnancies among women who are poor. Not only do children born into poverty represent a significant financial cost to society, women who are denied access to an abortion are themselves four times more likely to live in poverty five years later.

Beyond government-funded expenses incurred by poor children (0-17 years), there are also longer-term economic and social concerns. Annie E. Casey Foundation is the nation’s most respected authority on childhood well-being in the U.S. “Poverty” the foundation notes “can impair brain development and lead to poor academic, cognitive, and health outcomes.” These outcomes often spill into adulthood. And that means even more spending on social services.

Clearly abortion is a divisive issue. Opinions differ based on moral, ethical and health care points of view. Even among the world’s 4,300 organized religions, there are varying theological positions on abortion. What should not be in dispute is a recognition that limiting or banning abortion services is going to have costly economic and social consequences.

Curt Weeden is a retired Johnson & Johnson vice president and president, Business & Nonprofit Strategies, Inc.