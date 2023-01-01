Another Voice: Criticism of Buffalo charter schools doesn’t make the grade

In “Testing data from Buffalo charter schools should be of grave concern” (Buffalo News, Dec 21), Larry Scott, at-large member of the Buffalo Board of Education, argues that 2022 state assessment results should be a “wakeup call” regarding the “proliferation” of charter schools in Buffalo. He specifically flags the decline on last spring’s exams in English and math proficiency scores among African American students in Buffalo charters.

It is true that charter schools in Buffalo and across the state experienced larger declines in proficiency than did traditional public schools. This is almost certainly due in part to the demographics of charter school students, who are disproportionately African American and economically disadvantaged. A robust literature indicates that these students suffered the largest adverse effects of Covid-related school disruptions.

But the state’s charter students have long outperformed traditional public school peers on annual statewide proficiency exams, despite receiving far less per-pupil funding. It’s not prudent to make public policy based on the results of a single test administration, especially one whose results differ sharply from a prior pattern. What’s more, most charters continued to outperform neighboring traditional publics on last spring’s exams, despite their generally steeper drop-off since the pandemic’s onset. For example, even amidst a dramatic one-year decline, the King Center Charter School, which Scott specifically singles out, marginally outperformed the Buffalo City School District in both English and math proficiency. Whether the King Center school restores its formerly substantial lead on future tests only time will tell.

While taking charters like King Center to task for reduced outperformance during a single test administration, Scott imposes the lowest possible standard on the Buffalo City School District, celebrating its outperforming other mid-sized upstate cities such as Rochester and Syracuse. However, a 2018 Democrat and Chronicle piece argues compellingly that Rochester schools are the nation’s worst, and a 2016 Hechinger Report piece declared that “New York’s upstate cities have some of the worst schools in the country.” If outperforming Syracuse and Rochester are measures of success, failure is just about impossible.

It’s important to also realize that parents often select charter schools for reasons unrelated to traditional measures of academic achievement. They include school safety, culture, values and the opportunity to pursue a specific academic program or curricular focus.

The thousands of New York families who transferred from traditional public schools to charter schools in recent years – a migration that accelerated during the pandemic –signal an intensifying demand for recourse from the traditional public school system. Policy ought to accommodate the preferences of these parents rather than bureaucrats who feign to know what is best for other people’s children.

Ian Kingsbury is an adjunct fellow with the Empire Center, which will be issuing next month Kingsbury's report on the results of last spring’s statewide proficiency exams.