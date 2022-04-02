Another Voice: Crash Victim Act will make our roads safer

And it is a problem that has been getting worse during the pandemic. A recent estimate by the National Safety Council found that traffic deaths are up 20% since the pandemic began – driven by an increase in reckless driving and speeding.

But we don’t have to accept an endless procession of private tragedies on Bailey. A new package of state reforms called the Crash Victim Rights and Safety Act that I am proud to be helping advance in Albany can help us mount an appropriate response.

The package includes eight measures aimed at creating safer streets, improving driver education and protecting the rights of those who are injured (or, in the case they are killed, their families).