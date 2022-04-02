Another Voice: Crash Victim Act will make our roads safer

In February a driver struck and killed a 27-year-old woman trying to cross Bailey Avenue.
Shauntia Dickinson’s death was just the latest in a long string of injury and fatality crashes – 160 in the last five years, according to GObike Buffalo’s accounting – affecting pedestrians and cyclists along the dangerous thoroughfare.
Various authorities have been warning about the safety problem on Bailey for years. In 2018, the Better on Bailey: Infrastructure Plan, commissioned in part by the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council, called the road “a 50-foot-wide asphalt no-man’s-zone.”
In 2019, the City of Buffalo’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory board asked the city to implement immediate changes like painted crosswalks and a center turn lane, following complaints by business owners.
But despite the mounting social cost, the road has sat unchanged.
Many cities around the country have a road like Bailey Avenue – one that accounts for a widely disproportionate share of car crashes and injuries. These roads show us that pedestrian deaths, like the one that killed Dickinson, are related to design and engineering.
And it is a problem that has been getting worse during the pandemic. A recent estimate by the National Safety Council found that traffic deaths are up 20% since the pandemic began – driven by an increase in reckless driving and speeding.
But we don’t have to accept an endless procession of private tragedies on Bailey. A new package of state reforms called the Crash Victim Rights and Safety Act that I am proud to be helping advance in Albany can help us mount an appropriate response.
The package includes eight measures aimed at creating safer streets, improving driver education and protecting the rights of those who are injured (or, in the case they are killed, their families).
One of the measures, for example, would increase the share of state funding provided to localities like Buffalo on road projects provided they incorporate “complete streets” features like bike lanes and enhanced crosswalks. The measure, S3897, which I am proud to sponsor, could provide the needed funding for the improvements that have been recommended for Bailey. The package also includes another measure meant to encourage municipalities to undertake these improvements when roads undergo routine maintenance.
The Crash Victim Rights and Safety Act would also strengthen the legal rights of victims if they are struck, protecting their right to police reports and the right to file a victim impact statement. Additional measures would improve driver education and control over setting speed limits in a way that honors the local context – something that’s currently precluded by state law.
We don’t have to accept death after death, injury after injury, happening in the same locations.
We can address these problems and help keep our residents safe by redesigning our most dangerous roads with safety in mind. But it will take strong partnership between state, local and federal leaders. I will continue to fight for the advancement of these reforms, and urge the Legislature to join me in passing the full Crash Victim Rights and Safety Act.
Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, chairs the State Senate Transportation Committee.