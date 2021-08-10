Another Voice: Covid vaccines have an outstanding safety record

I am a family doctor on the West Side of Buffalo and a professor emeritus at the University at Buffalo. I would like to provide the Buffalo Bills players with reliable information about the Covid vaccine so that they can make an adult-reasoned choice regarding their health and the taking of the vaccine.
Our practice has fully vaccinated close to 10,000 people at this point and had a chance to closely observe efficacy and side effects. Our case rate and death rate is about half what has occurred in the state and in the nation.
Let’s start with vaccine safety:
There have been more than 331 million doses of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine given in the United States. There have been no deaths from either of these vaccines.
The one serious side effect that has occurred was myocarditis, or heart inflammation. These have almost universally been mild cases.
It occurred in one per 12 million shots and mostly in athletic people between the ages of 18 and 30. It occurs more frequently when you get the disease. Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is an example of this.
There have been 13.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine given. There have been three deaths from the side effect of blood clots. All occurred in women between ages 18 and 50.
Deaths from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine occur at a rate of one in 4 million.
Johnson & Johnson also causes Guillain Barre syndrome at a rate of one per 128,000 doses of the vaccine. This is a neurological disease that causes weakness mostly in the lower limbs. In severe cases, it can result in respiratory distress that requires a ventilator. Almost all cases eventually fully recover.
Next, vaccine effectiveness. In clinical trials of more than 40,000 patients each, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 95% protective against getting Covid and 99%-plus protective against serious disease, defined as either dying or requiring hospitalization.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 67% effective in preventing infection, but more than 90% effective in preventing serious disease.
In real world experience with more than 163 million people fully vaccinated, there have been breakthrough cases but this was expected because no vaccine is 100%.
The breakthrough rate actually appears to be lower than the 5% rate that was found in clinical trials. The breakthrough cases causing serious disease are extremely low.
The latest data shows that if a person is fully vaccinated, their chance of getting Covid is one in 40,000 and their chance of dying from Covid is one in 192,000.