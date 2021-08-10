Another Voice: Covid vaccines have an outstanding safety record

I am a family doctor on the West Side of Buffalo and a professor emeritus at the University at Buffalo. I would like to provide the Buffalo Bills players with reliable information about the Covid vaccine so that they can make an adult-reasoned choice regarding their health and the taking of the vaccine.

Our practice has fully vaccinated close to 10,000 people at this point and had a chance to closely observe efficacy and side effects. Our case rate and death rate is about half what has occurred in the state and in the nation.

Let’s start with vaccine safety:

There have been more than 331 million doses of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine given in the United States. There have been no deaths from either of these vaccines.

The one serious side effect that has occurred was myocarditis, or heart inflammation. These have almost universally been mild cases.

It occurred in one per 12 million shots and mostly in athletic people between the ages of 18 and 30. It occurs more frequently when you get the disease. Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is an example of this.