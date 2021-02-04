Another Voice: Covid-19 vaccine will pave safe path back to normalcy

We have lost so much in the past year. Our children have been out of their classrooms and away from sports and activities; we have lost so many friends and loved ones; our entire community has lost businesses and productivity, all due to a virus that spread regardless of age, occupation, income, race or gender.

Having concerns and questions is understandable. I encourage you to speak with a doctor or medical professional about the vaccine and to get information from a reliable, reputable source that you trust; keep an open mind. Make an informed decision, but beware the flood of false information that’s been spreading rapidly on social media.

I’m proud to be one of the first people to receive the vaccine at Roswell Park on the first day it became available. I believe it to be safe and effective, and want everyone to have the chance to have the same protection my colleagues and I have. I want to keep my patients and their families safe. I want to keep my family safe.

When the time comes, I hope everyone else makes the same decision and rolls up their sleeve. It’s the best way to make it possible for all of us to get back to normal.

Wesley L. Hicks Jr., MD, is chairman of Head & Neck/Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.