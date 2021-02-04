Another Voice: Covid-19 vaccine will pave safe path back to normalcy

As a physician, deciding to get the Covid-19 vaccine myself was a clear but not necessarily easy choice.
As an African American male in the United States, the decision was not an automatic or uncomplicated one.
I chose to get the vaccine because I critically looked at the available literature and trial results. While I trust my colleagues in medicine and research who created and tested these vaccines, making an objective evaluation myself was important to me. I wanted to do everything I could to protect my family, my patients and our community against this deadly virus.
The reasons for the mistrust of medicine and medical practitioners among the Black community are many, and all too well documented. As with most people of color in this country, I have suffered overt racism and the microaggressions of subtle racism and mistreatment. The long shadow of Tuskegee and the continued burden of health care disparity in this country carry with them a weight of suspicion and fear.
I can share what persuaded me to get a Covid vaccination.
The global Covid-19 pandemic provided a unique moment in which the entire world was united in fighting a disease, releasing incredible resources and allowing researchers to work together as one diverse, international team to find a solution.
Because a vaccine against a different form of coronavirus had been in the works for several years, the vaccines for Covid-19 could be created more quickly than was ever possible before.
We have lost so much in the past year. Our children have been out of their classrooms and away from sports and activities; we have lost so many friends and loved ones; our entire community has lost businesses and productivity, all due to a virus that spread regardless of age, occupation, income, race or gender.
Having concerns and questions is understandable. I encourage you to speak with a doctor or medical professional about the vaccine and to get information from a reliable, reputable source that you trust; keep an open mind. Make an informed decision, but beware the flood of false information that’s been spreading rapidly on social media.
I’m proud to be one of the first people to receive the vaccine at Roswell Park on the first day it became available. I believe it to be safe and effective, and want everyone to have the chance to have the same protection my colleagues and I have. I want to keep my patients and their families safe. I want to keep my family safe.
When the time comes, I hope everyone else makes the same decision and rolls up their sleeve. It’s the best way to make it possible for all of us to get back to normal.
Wesley L. Hicks Jr., MD, is chairman of Head & Neck/Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.