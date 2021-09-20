Another Voice: Courts can help in the fight against zombie properties

The Covid-19 pandemic has further complicated the battle against zombie properties and the fight to preserve homeownership. As families struggled, the statewide default rate on mortgages soared to 11.8% last year. As recently as April 2021 the rate was 5.3%. At the height of the foreclosure crisis of the Great Recession, the default rate topped out at 3.8%. The recent numbers indicate a crisis of greater magnitude on the horizon.
To counteract the coming surge of foreclosures, a separate court part should be temporarily and specifically devoted to handle foreclosures in Erie County. The focus on this single case type, similar to drug and housing courts, would serve our community by streamlining common issues and preventing banks from allowing properties to fall into disrepair.
Banks and servicers often fail to move forward with foreclosures on vacant properties. When the process takes too long and loan servicers do not maintain the properties, zombie properties become crisis points. This creates blight and a safe harbor to illegal activity.
Many families living next to zombie properties attest, the longer a property sits vacant, the more likely property conditions will deteriorate. Delays in the foreclosure process, due to congested courts, overburdened lender’s attorneys or other issues, may not seem like a big deal, but the resulting days can translate into major condition issues for properties. Often, the longer a property sits vacant, the more work is required to restore compliance with building codes. If compliance is impossible, then a demolition is required. Recently we witnessed the cumulative impact of these delays in Sloan, Kenmore and Clarence, where demolitions resulted in vacant lots. Preservation of homeownership and the tax revenue it generates is our primary goal.
We always say “the best zombie prevention is home retention.” A separate foreclosure part also helps ensure homeowners are properly tutored on all available options. Given the complexities of these options, a dedicated court part would serve the interests of all involved and allow court staff to stay current on the ever-evolving rules and policies surrounding foreclosure. Communities, families and our region benefit from the preservation of homeownership, and when that’s not possible, from the timely transition of a property to a new, responsible owner.
If you or someone you know is behind on mortgage or tax payments, please visit stayinyourhomewny.com or call the Erie County Clerk’s Office at 858-6985 to learn about free local services available to keep you in your home or help you find transition options if home retention is not possible.
Michael P. Kearns is Erie County clerk. Joe Kelemen is executive director of Western New York Law Center.