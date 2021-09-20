Another Voice: Courts can help in the fight against zombie properties

The Covid-19 pandemic has further complicated the battle against zombie properties and the fight to preserve homeownership. As families struggled, the statewide default rate on mortgages soared to 11.8% last year. As recently as April 2021 the rate was 5.3%. At the height of the foreclosure crisis of the Great Recession, the default rate topped out at 3.8%. The recent numbers indicate a crisis of greater magnitude on the horizon.

To counteract the coming surge of foreclosures, a separate court part should be temporarily and specifically devoted to handle foreclosures in Erie County. The focus on this single case type, similar to drug and housing courts, would serve our community by streamlining common issues and preventing banks from allowing properties to fall into disrepair.

Banks and servicers often fail to move forward with foreclosures on vacant properties. When the process takes too long and loan servicers do not maintain the properties, zombie properties become crisis points. This creates blight and a safe harbor to illegal activity.