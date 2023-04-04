“The day may come when television will have become so commonplace an affair in the daily life of the average person as to dissipate all reasonable likelihood that its use in courtrooms may disparage the judicial process.” Those words written 58 years ago by Justice Harlan, concurring in the decision of Estes v. Texas, could not have been more prophetic.

I know from over 40 years of firsthand experience as a photojournalist for the Buffalo Courier-Express and at WKBW-TV that permitting cameras in the courtroom enhances public understanding of, and confidence in, the judicial system. This issue is important to me both as a photojournalist and as a lawyer for the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA), whose recently submitted comments helped the Minnesota Supreme Court to change its rules to allow audio-visual coverage of its trial courts, especially after the positive experience of all involved in the Eric Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd.

The News published a similar opinion that I wrote 26 years ago after the New York State Committee to Review Audio-Visual Coverage of Court Proceedings issued its study in 1997. They found that the presence of cameras in the courtroom did not interfere with the fair administration of justice and were “confident that cameras in the courts of New York State can and will strengthen the public’s access to the vital work of the judicial system.”

What has changed in the past quarter century is that complete gavel-to-gavel coverage is possible by both newspapers and television stations through websites that did not exist back then. What has not changed is the actual proceedings that can be conveyed from inside the courtroom as opposed to “perp walks” or courtroom artist’s sketches.

In speaking to a number of lawyers and jurists, even those who are adamantly against cameras in the courtroom cannot cite one local case in which the presence of audiovisual recording equipment prejudiced either their client or the case. In the hundreds of cases having audio-visual coverage in the New York State experiment between 1987-1997, no appeal was ever taken because a party felt that such coverage deprived them of a fair trial.

There is no substantive rational or legal argument for precluding cameras from the courtroom. Their presence in the courtroom and the images that they convey provide a compelling public service without infringing upon the rights of any affected persons or institutions. Respect for the dignity, decorum and safety of the courthouse is not only maintained but enhanced by having cameras in the courtroom.

As former President Trump is arraigned in a New York courtroom and faces a possible trial, now is the time for the passage of legislation (S.160) in the New York State budget to allow cameras in courtrooms.

Mickey H. Osterreicher is general counsel for the National Press Photographers Association and of counsel to the law firm Finnerty Osterreicher Abdulla, which represents the Buffalo News and WKBW-TV. He covered the O.J. Simpson trial and has testified before Congress on allowing audio-visual coverage of federal courtroom proceedings.