Another Voice: Court ruling on Adirondack snowmobile trails affirms the constitution's 'forever-wild' clause

The forever-wild protection of the public forest preserve, enshrined in the New York Constitution since 1894, was recently affirmed in a historic decision by the New York Court of Appeals. The court ruled in favor of Protect the Adirondacks, which argued it would violate the constitution to cut more than 25,000 trees, and clearing over 27 acres of forest land on the forest preserve in the Adirondacks, to build 27 miles of wide snowmobile trails.

Article 14, Section 1 of the Constitution, the famed “forever-wild clause”, safeguards the 3-million acre Forest Preserve in the Adirondacks and Catskills. In every way, these are the people’s lands. They belong to everybody and are open to everybody. The clause states that the forest preserve “shall be forever kept as wild forest lands. They shall not be leased, sold or exchanged, or be taken by any corporation, public or private, nor shall the timber thereon be sold, removed or destroyed.” Not a single word of it has changed in over 125 years.