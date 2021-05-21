Another Voice: Court ruling on Adirondack snowmobile trails affirms the constitution's 'forever-wild' clause

The forever-wild protection of the public forest preserve, enshrined in the New York Constitution since 1894, was recently affirmed in a historic decision by the New York Court of Appeals. The court ruled in favor of Protect the Adirondacks, which argued it would violate the constitution to cut more than 25,000 trees, and clearing over 27 acres of forest land on the forest preserve in the Adirondacks, to build 27 miles of wide snowmobile trails.
Article 14, Section 1 of the Constitution, the famed “forever-wild clause”, safeguards the 3-million acre Forest Preserve in the Adirondacks and Catskills. In every way, these are the people’s lands. They belong to everybody and are open to everybody. The clause states that the forest preserve “shall be forever kept as wild forest lands. They shall not be leased, sold or exchanged, or be taken by any corporation, public or private, nor shall the timber thereon be sold, removed or destroyed.” Not a single word of it has changed in over 125 years.
The court ruled against the Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Park Agency, which had approved hundreds of miles of wide Class II trails. These trails are far different than hiking trails. They cut a swath 9-20 feet wide and grade with heavy machinery a flat corridor to remove all rocks and roots. Nearly 1,000 trees per mile were destroyed. By comparison, hiking trails are a few feet wide when constructed and see the cutting of a few dozen trees per mile.
There are more than 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails in New York and over 2,000 miles in the Adirondacks. This decision stops only a new kind of trail built totally out of harmony with the forest preserve.
The forever-wild clause is a covenant between the people and the state. It was included in the Constitution because its framers believed that, due to a history of undue outside influence and corruption, neither the governor, legislators or state agencies could be trusted with the power to make major changes to the forest preserve. That power is reserved for the people. Article 14 has been amended dozens of times to authorize specific actions, but the final step has always been a vote by the people.
The Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Park Agency now face major challenges to reform their management of the forest preserve.
The recent decision by the state’s highest court affirmed that major changes on the public forest preserve can only be authorized by the people. This summer, as hikers swarm the High Peaks, and visit many mountains and lakes throughout the Adirondack Park, know that the forever-wild protection has never been stronger.
Peter Bauer is the executive director of Protect the Adirondacks, protectadks.org.