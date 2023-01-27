Another Voice: County's redistricting process needs more transparency and more democracy

As one of only two members of the public who spoke at the first Erie County Legislature redistricting hearing at Erie Community College-City Campus, I wish to commend Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr on his lawsuit regarding the approved plan. It seemed like the process may have been flawed from the start, and Mohr’s court action might finally shed some needed light on this exercise in democracy and transparency.

At this ostensibly pro-forma hearing, citizens were not provided any direction or guidelines as to the specific areas on which the committee was seeking comment. I didn’t have much time to prepare, so without notes or a written statement, I relied on my background as a regional land planner who has submitted previous redistricting maps.

I asked the bipartisan Advisory Committee on Reapportionment to ensure that certain criteria, including compactness, contiguity, and communities of interest, were met in creating the new districts. Further considerations were transportation patterns and other local characteristics. I also lamented that given the previous ill-considered legislative downsizings from 20 to 17 districts, and then from 15 to the current 11, it would be virtually impossible to create even one predominantly rural district that met the main criteria.

One member of the panel, having lived in a rural area of another state, commiserated with this concern, while another member to her right barely looked up from his phone during the entire hearing, even while the public was offering testimony on camera. This was disrespectful to the citizens of Erie County, including a representative of the League of Women Voters, who made the time and effort to attend.

Faced with criticism on the low public attendance, the committee promised to more widely publicize its subsequent events at the other ECC campuses. I learned later that the proposed plan was recommended to the Legislature along a party line vote, with minority members not publicly stating their objections or offering maps of their own. The Legislature then voted to approve the committee’s recommend maps and descriptions.

Growing up with paper maps, but knowing a little GIS, I’ll admit I was a bit confused when I saw the bright fluorescent swaths of land glaring from the computer screen. It was hard to discern the actual district boundaries. I emailed the Legislature’s chief of staff about what appeared to be district lines jutting into Lake Erie, but could spend no more time on it.

I am gratified that Commissioner Mohr can and will.

Rich Taczkowski, M.U.P. a former NYS Assembly staffer, served on the village and town boards of North Collins for most of the 1990s.