Another Voice: County election workers are performing admirably

The recent criticism of New York’s county election professionals is outrageous.
Election workers across New York State successfully delivered 2020 voting services to the registered voters of our state in spite of necessary, but ever-changing state Board of Elections directives, executive chamber orders and federal court decisions. Boards of elections’ lives spun due to the many necessary Covid-19 caused deviations, but never out of control.
The 62 New York State counties come in various sizes, ranging from less than 5,000 voters in Hamilton County to more than 5.5 million in centralized New York City. Hamilton and its just slightly larger sibling counties accomplished the impossible this year, from staffs of just a few to the New York City workload directing thousands of election workers to deliver voting opportunities for millions of voters.
Our work to deliver fair elections depends on staff representing the two major parties of New York State coming together to accomplish much. Managing elections in a bipartisan fashion is no way to run a for-profit business, but is the perfect way to run voting for which a democracy must depend.
The election totals came slowly this year because of a statewide system that allows voters to easily move and vote from county to county by way of provisional Election Day affidavit ballots without the need to re-register in one’s new home county and the fact that the first day to vote by mail preceded the last day to timely move a voter’s registration. It took a few days for county boards to provide the information that the state Board of Elections needed to ensure no one voted twice.
Do we need changes? With more than 20 years of experience as a county election commissioner, my thoughts on election reform are simple: Do not fix what is not broken. That being said, we currently have a toothless and woefully underfunded state Board of Elections in Albany. The place for election reform is to give our lead state agency the money and the authority to assist at the county level, when needed.
My answer for counting mail-in ballots on Election Night is to require affidavit voting for any transfer of a voter registration to a new county after the first day to vote by mail. We election professionals absolutely have the skills to get the job done and just need the enabling election legislation to catch up to the 21st century realities of the election service we provide.
My Chautauqua County Board of Elections lived 2020 by the hijacked motto of, “It’s not our place to wonder why, it’s our place do or die.” Along with the rest of New York State, my fellow professionals should be praised, not buried.
Norman P. Green is the Democratic election commissioner for Chautauqua County.