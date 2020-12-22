Another Voice: County election workers are performing admirably

The recent criticism of New York’s county election professionals is outrageous.

Election workers across New York State successfully delivered 2020 voting services to the registered voters of our state in spite of necessary, but ever-changing state Board of Elections directives, executive chamber orders and federal court decisions. Boards of elections’ lives spun due to the many necessary Covid-19 caused deviations, but never out of control.

The 62 New York State counties come in various sizes, ranging from less than 5,000 voters in Hamilton County to more than 5.5 million in centralized New York City. Hamilton and its just slightly larger sibling counties accomplished the impossible this year, from staffs of just a few to the New York City workload directing thousands of election workers to deliver voting opportunities for millions of voters.

Our work to deliver fair elections depends on staff representing the two major parties of New York State coming together to accomplish much. Managing elections in a bipartisan fashion is no way to run a for-profit business, but is the perfect way to run voting for which a democracy must depend.