“I submitted a 4000 word essay in December, most of it was written with ChatGPT … I got an email today stating I have been found in violation of the student conduct of plagiarism… [what] do I do?” – Posted by an anonymous graduate student on Reddit

OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company, released ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022. Modeled like a chatbot, ChatGPT can generate detailed responses to any prompt in a way that mimics human conversation.

With the introduction of ChatGPT, fears over cheating have risen, justifiably. Anything is possible – everything from debugging code to solving math problems to even writing essays is a breeze for AI. Unsurprisingly, the essay portion caught people’s attention the most. For English classes the danger is clear. The question then arises: Given its disruptive nature, how should schools deal with ChatGPT?

The solution is obvious for some schools: Simply ban it. After all, cheating has been and still is a serious problem for schools. Just recently, a bitter cheating scandal in an AP class erupted in my school, Williamsville East. Already, students are being caught cheating with ChatGPT. To my chagrin, I noticed that the Williamsville Central School District banned it over winter break.

Given the fact that AI is not going away any time soon, I believe that schools need to learn to coexist with this technology. By treating ChatGPT as more of a calculator than a cheating tool, we can integrate it into classrooms in a way that facilitates learning.

Students today routinely use calculators in high school math classes. For calculator allowed assignments, the focus is not on the ability to do arithmetic, but rather the ability to understand the concepts taught. In a similar sense, ChatGPT could be used to stimulate questions, generate ideas and give feedback while still allowing students to do most of the thinking.

Assignments, then, should be created with these facts in mind. For essay writing, ChatGPT could be used to generate an outline for students. By giving them a starting point, they are free to focus their attention on analysis, connecting different strands of evidence and just writing. This is just one way ChatGPT can be utilized – its success shows that AI is viable within the English classroom.

In the face of technological progress, we must critically re-evaluate how we teach. Sadly, this doesn’t seem likely any time soon, as school district ChatGBT bans indicate that it isn’t a question for debate. But by shutting down discussion on AI, we may find ourselves embarrassingly unprepared for the future.

Simon Li is currently a senior at Williamsville East High School and the commentary editor for the East Side News.