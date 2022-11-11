Another Voice: Cost and reliability are critical to New York's scoping plan

Recently, the Business Council of New York State, the New York State AFL-CIO, the Building and Construction Trades Council of New York State and the Independent Power Producers of New York unveiled key principles that the Climate Action Council (CAC) should consider in its scoping plan that will be unveiled in the next few weeks.

As background, the CAC was the entity created through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019 to develop the blueprint to meet emission thresholds established in statute by this landmark legislation.

Among the principles put forth by the above organizations: maintaining safe and reliable energy infrastructure; economic impacts on residential energy consumers and businesses; creating and retaining high-quality union jobs; leveraging the power of markets to achieve decarbonization; reducing emissions from all sectors; promoting development and maintenance of needed energy infrastructure; and supporting fuel and technology diversity.

As regional chambers of commerce and business advocacy organizations representing thousands of large and small businesses, particularly energy intensive manufacturing companies who employ tens of thousands of employees in the Buffalo Niagara region, we endorse and support these principles.

Our primary concern is that the CAC scoping plan will result in significant costs to residents and businesses and raise uncertainties as to the reliability of the energy grid. One needs to look no further than California where rolling brownouts and pleas to avoid using electricity during the daytime have become the norm. Unlike California, Western New York has an especially harsh climate during the winter and a reliable grid is paramount for the health and safety of our residents.

Unfortunately, one of the flaws of the CAC’s work to date has been no information whatsoever about the costs of transitioning to a zero-emission future in New York. For instance, one analysis suggests that costs for individuals to convert their homes to a zero emissions environment will likely be significant and as high as $50,000 for a single-family home in the upstate New York region. A scoping plan that does not include the requisite cost analysis is simply irresponsible.

We believe that the roadmap to meet the CAC’s goals should be pursued through the principles outlined above and in a way that does not put undue financial burden on residents and businesses in Western New York. New York needs to do everything it can to stop the outmigration of residents and businesses to other states. Unaffordable energy costs will only exacerbate this dilemma for our state leaders.

We respect the hard work of the CAC, but any plan that fails to incorporate the principles outlined above, and especially cost and reliability issues, will be a flawed blueprint and lead to New York State failing to meet its statutory climate mandates.

A.J. Baynes is president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce. Kory Schuler is president and CEO of the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce.