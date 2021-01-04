Another Voice: Correctional facilities should get priority for vaccines

Starting this week, Covid-19 vaccines will be offered to:
• All outpatient/ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care providers who provide direct in-person patient care or other staff of any age in a position where they have direct contact with patients, such as receptionists. This will include but is not limited to hospital and community based ambulatory care, primary care, outpatient behavioral health services, phlebotomists, physical and occupational therapists, and specialty clinics including dialysis centers.
• All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients.
• Health care workers at testing sites.
The Department of Health’s list of priority facilities has a glaring omission. I am referring to correctional facilities, which are often overlooked.
I am a forensic psychiatrist who has provided psychiatric treatment and evaluations in correctional facilities for 15 years. Jails and prisons are congregate environments. They house large numbers of people, often in close proximity. It is not always easy to “socially distance.” Cleaning products, hand sanitizer and high quality masks are not always available. Ventilation is limited, and open windows are simply not realistic.
Even with quarantine measures in place, there is risk for disease spread. In close (and closed) quarters, this can, and does, quickly become catastrophic.
A Dec. 6 report by the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice found that Covid-19 infection rates in prisons are almost three times higher than those in the general population, and that as of Nov. 13, “state and federal prisons reported 1,412 Covid-19 deaths among incarcerated individuals. That is 721 deaths (51%) in excess of the number expected given mortality rates for individuals of a similar age, gender, and race/ethnicity outside prison.”
I treat patients at the Niagara County Correctional Facility. Thanks in part to strong leadership and policies, we had had no inmates test positive for Covid-19. However, as of Dec. 30, we too have a Covid-19 outbreak.
Erie County has already had at least 52 inmate cases, including an outbreak involving 27 inmates earlier this month.
In Monroe County jail in Rochester, the media has recently reported 125 inmate Covid-19 cases.
The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) has suspended in-person visits in all New York prison facilities as of Dec. 30. There have been 22 inmate and six staff deaths within their system.
To those making vaccine allocation decisions at a state and local level, I request that correctional medical and support staff, corrections officers, and inmates be “next in line.” We are at equal or greater risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 as those in other prioritized settings. Therefore, we should be provided access to Covid-19 vaccines without further delay.
Ana Natasha Cervantes, M.D., is chief psychiatrist for the Niagara County Correctional Facility.