Another Voice: Correctional facilities should get priority for vaccines

A Dec. 6 report by the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice found that Covid-19 infection rates in prisons are almost three times higher than those in the general population, and that as of Nov. 13, “state and federal prisons reported 1,412 Covid-19 deaths among incarcerated individuals. That is 721 deaths (51%) in excess of the number expected given mortality rates for individuals of a similar age, gender, and race/ethnicity outside prison.”

I treat patients at the Niagara County Correctional Facility. Thanks in part to strong leadership and policies, we had had no inmates test positive for Covid-19. However, as of Dec. 30, we too have a Covid-19 outbreak.

Erie County has already had at least 52 inmate cases, including an outbreak involving 27 inmates earlier this month.

In Monroe County jail in Rochester, the media has recently reported 125 inmate Covid-19 cases.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) has suspended in-person visits in all New York prison facilities as of Dec. 30. There have been 22 inmate and six staff deaths within their system.

To those making vaccine allocation decisions at a state and local level, I request that correctional medical and support staff, corrections officers, and inmates be “next in line.” We are at equal or greater risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 as those in other prioritized settings. Therefore, we should be provided access to Covid-19 vaccines without further delay.

Ana Natasha Cervantes, M.D., is chief psychiatrist for the Niagara County Correctional Facility.