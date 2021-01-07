Another Voice: Cooperative effort needed to close the digital divide

Among the many inequities laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of reliable online access suffered by a diverse array of communities statewide has been particularly stark.

It is clearer than ever that connectivity is not a privilege, but a requirement. Far too many New Yorkers across the state lack this basic right, and Albany must act. Last session, I co-sponsored a bill that directs the state Public Service Commission to conduct a study to determine broadband access across the state so we have a more accurate access of where connectivity truly stands and can better identify long-term solutions.

This bill was passed by the Legislature over the summer. The governor has yet to sign it; he should do so without delay. But this measure is only one step toward addressing a much broader and more complex problem.

Let’s start with the NY Broadband for All program, seeded with $500 million worth of taxpayer dollars, which purportedly brought online access to 98% of New York residents. However, a Common Sense Media report found that 762,000 K-12 students – 27% of all students statewide – have lacked adequate access during the pandemic. Some 18,000 teachers were in the same predicament.