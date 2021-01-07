Another Voice: Cooperative effort needed to close the digital divide

Among the many inequities laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of reliable online access suffered by a diverse array of communities statewide has been particularly stark.
It is clearer than ever that connectivity is not a privilege, but a requirement. Far too many New Yorkers across the state lack this basic right, and Albany must act. Last session, I co-sponsored a bill that directs the state Public Service Commission to conduct a study to determine broadband access across the state so we have a more accurate access of where connectivity truly stands and can better identify long-term solutions.
This bill was passed by the Legislature over the summer. The governor has yet to sign it; he should do so without delay. But this measure is only one step toward addressing a much broader and more complex problem.
Let’s start with the NY Broadband for All program, seeded with $500 million worth of taxpayer dollars, which purportedly brought online access to 98% of New York residents. However, a Common Sense Media report found that 762,000 K-12 students – 27% of all students statewide – have lacked adequate access during the pandemic. Some 18,000 teachers were in the same predicament.
New York has been giving with one hand and taking away with the other when it comes to connectivity. Despite its investment in broadband, the 2019-20 state budget included a tax on fiber optic cable in state rights-of-way – a significant disincentive for the infrastructure expansion necessary to close the digital divide.
This tax treats fiber differently than utilities such as electricity, water, sewer and phone lines that provide essential services to all New Yorkers. All businesses, residents and organizations need online access to succeed, yet the state fails to recognize this.
As a result of this tax, some providers are scaling back projects or even canceling them altogether, robbing New Yorkers of connectivity at a time when they need it most.
I have proposed a bill with Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, that would repeal this counterproductive tax. I call on my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join me in supporting this effort.
In addition, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and I recently announced a collaboration with FirstLight Fiber to expand high-speed internet access to the Southern Tier through an underutilized 115-mile fiber optic line. We hope this effort quickly bears fruit.
I am hopeful that all members of the state Legislature – as well as the governor – will work across party lines to give New Yorkers the online service they deserve.
Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, represents New York’s 57th Senate District.