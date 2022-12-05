Another Voice: Contract negotiations do not take the needs of students into account

A recent Buffalo News article reported on an apparent impasse in contract negotiations between the Buffalo Federation of Teachers and the Buffalo School District. According to the article, after the district offered $250 million in teacher raises, Phil Rumore, the BFT president, characterized the district’s offer as “insulting.” Rumore wants $2 billion. That’s everything the district received to fix the Covid pause and then some.

As a taxpayer who will have to pay for whatever increase they agree to, I’m more insulted than Phil Rumore.

Recent New York State education assessments showed that less than 20% of Buffalo students are proficient in math and English language arts. Said another way, more than 80% of the kids in Buffalo schools lack the educational foundation to achieve economic success as adults. In raw numbers, that is about 30,000 children.

Given such serious issues, the superintendent should be able to assign teachers to areas of greatest need, based on their abilities and qualifications. Our superintendent can’t. Buffalo teacher assignments are controlled by seniority.

Every educator I’ve ever talked to agrees that education outcomes are best determined by what happens in the classroom. The better the class environment, the more the kids learn. Our teachers should be evaluated by their classroom effectiveness and rewarded accordingly. The current contract does not allow this. Raises are earned automatically by time in the system and continuing education credits. It’s frequently called “the breathing bonus” – you just have to stay alive to earn your raise. Achievement and success are not considerations.

Extracurricular activities enrich children’s lives. Qualified volunteers are available to city kids for sports, the arts and science. The current system requires a state certification and gives preference and stipends to teachers – qualified or not – over volunteers. Under the current system, Sean McDermott is not qualified to coach football in Buffalo schools. Think about that.

As needs change and unexpected events occur, schools must react and adjust. Buffalo kids were locked out of school throughout Covid while their private school counterparts were in class – further widening the education gap. Thanks to a bus driver shortage crisis, families are now struggling to get their kids to school. A district needs to have control over its calendar, hours and operations. Buffalo does not.

I could go on. Suffice it to say: Negotiate a contract that addresses the needs of our children and gives them a future. Give the superintendent the tools to design a district that works, then we can talk about money and who is insulted.

Larry Quinn is a former at-large member of the Buffalo Board of Education.