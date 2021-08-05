Another Voice: Containing invasive species is critical to Erie Canal

The “Reimagine the Canals” project is aimed at bringing the Erie Canal Corridor into the 21st century, and this means a transition from a commercial transportation system to a recreational corridor.

For more than 200 years the corridor has served the state well, but given the collapse of barge traffic and increase in recreational activities, combined with the profound effects of climate change, it is clear that the third century of this historic waterway will look very different than the first two centuries.

The Reimagine the Canals Task Force, of which I was a member, evaluated and recommended ways to enhance how the Canal supports recreational activities, climate-sensitive agriculture, wetlands restoration and flood mitigation. The task force also evaluated options for mitigating aquatic invasive species, but made no specific recommendations to the governor.

The discovery of the round goby in July 2021 by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in the Hudson below the Mohawk confluence is the latest in a string of bad news about invasive species in New York State. The invasion was predicted, and even inevitable. To stem the flow of invasive species, we need to build barriers in the Erie Canal Corridor to protect the aquatic ecosystems in our inland waterways.