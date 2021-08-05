Another Voice: Containing invasive species is critical to Erie Canal

The “Reimagine the Canals” project is aimed at bringing the Erie Canal Corridor into the 21st century, and this means a transition from a commercial transportation system to a recreational corridor.
For more than 200 years the corridor has served the state well, but given the collapse of barge traffic and increase in recreational activities, combined with the profound effects of climate change, it is clear that the third century of this historic waterway will look very different than the first two centuries.
The Reimagine the Canals Task Force, of which I was a member, evaluated and recommended ways to enhance how the Canal supports recreational activities, climate-sensitive agriculture, wetlands restoration and flood mitigation. The task force also evaluated options for mitigating aquatic invasive species, but made no specific recommendations to the governor.
The discovery of the round goby in July 2021 by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in the Hudson below the Mohawk confluence is the latest in a string of bad news about invasive species in New York State. The invasion was predicted, and even inevitable. To stem the flow of invasive species, we need to build barriers in the Erie Canal Corridor to protect the aquatic ecosystems in our inland waterways.
The round goby is the proverbial canary in the coal mine and the message is clear: We have failed to address invasive species in the corridor. The goby presents a novel threat because it is a voracious gobbler of fish eggs, and also a vector for disease.
What is next in this parade of invasive species? A major concern is the Asian carp. Actions we take now here in New York may be critical to containment if efforts in Chicago fail. These fish have caused considerable damage to the native fishery in the Mississippi watershed, and if they invade the Great Lakes and then the Erie Canal, the multibillion-dollar sport fishery in New York may well be irreparably harmed.
The task force commissioned a study of options for invasive species barriers that focused on barriers along the ECC at Tonawanda, Oswego, and Rome. The final report noted that “further study of strategies to counter invasives is warranted to protect and enhance New York’s waterways and the businesses that depend on them.”
An effective invasive species barrier does not mean closing the Erie Canal to boat traffic. Engineering solutions can simultaneously stop invasive species and protect Erie Canal heritage and recreational boating. Taking on invasive species is a shared responsibility that should be supported by all stakeholders.
J.I. Garver, Ph.D., is a professor of geology at Union College and served on the Reimagine the Canals task force.