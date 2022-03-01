Another Voice: Construction unions and our shrinking middle class

In America, we’re brought up to believe that if you work hard enough, you can earn enough money to raise a family and have a good life. Generations of Americans without a college degree have done exactly that with a job in the construction industry, but that traditional pathway to the middle class is shrinking. As membership in construction unions decline, it’s getting harder and harder for working families to make ends meet.

A report just released by the University of California Berkeley Labor Center details the situation. Approximately 39 percent of construction worker families nationwide are forced to enroll in one or more government safety net programs – with a staggering price tag of $28 billion each year to state and federal taxpayers.

Researchers attribute their findings to “low pay, wage theft and illegal employment practices.” That’s because declining unionization in the construction industry has created a void in the enforcement of labor standards. When strong unions and sufficient industry regulation are in place, even nonunion companies must respect union-set industry standards or risk losing their employees to better opportunities. Without unions to advocate for workers, low-road employers are able to cut corners and pocket more profits at the expense of taxpayers.