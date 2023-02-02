In January we learned about several tragic mass shootings, including 11 fatalities and nine injuries at a California dance studio and seven deaths in a mass shooting at Half Moon Bay, another California location. The Gun Violence Archive has counted 49 mass shootings so far this year.

Hence, we must ask: Why is the government not enacting more stringent – yet reasonable – gun laws? Some argue that this is due to the lobbying pressure of the NRA on politicians running for office who need money to be elected or re-elected. In addition, there are those who, from an ideological and legal perspective, cling tenaciously – perhaps wrongly – to the belief that gun regulations constitute a clear violation of the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

No doubt these are plausible explanations for legislative inaction. However, there is another valid reason: It may be that the public has become so numb and desensitized by the constant streaming of stories about violence in both the mass and social media that they view gun violence as a less pressing issue.

Why do I say this?

As a scholar in rhetoric, I am cognizant of relevant research in the discipline of communication. This research persuasively documents the following claim: When exposed to a constant and inordinate amount of stories containing vivid and horrifying pictures and words detailing catastrophic events, the natural tendency is to assume these events are routine, even expected. The kind of emotional responses needed to motivate citizens to pressure their leaders to make policies to alleviate the problem is missing.

Moreover, while I can’t prove it, I submit that when mentally disturbed and/or those adhering to politically extremist positions view the constant barrage by the media of acts of violence, the more likely they may be to engage in such acts of violence themselves. Put differently, they may see their grievances as more common and thus a valid justification for copying the horrific behavior of other killers. And, of course, the easier it is to obtain weapons of mass destruction, the easier it is to be violent.

I fear that is what we are witnessing now, especially with the repetitive news loops that occur in this day of 24/7 cable television and the wide usage of social media platforms. The old adage is true: “if it bleeds, it leads.”

The bottom line is that, as long as mass media – doubtless motivated by financial concerns about profit – continues to spew stories of violence, this pattern of copycat mass shootings is unlikely to change.

Richard Cherwitz is the Ernest S. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus in the Moody College of Communication and Founder of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium (IE), University of Texas at Austin.