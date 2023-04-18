The shift to renewable energy is critical, and building new solar projects in New York will cut energy bills, create jobs and address climate change. And for the first time, public policy, private investment and technology are aligned to bring about record-breaking deployment. For Buffalo companies like ours, this is a once-in-a-generation chance to be part of this emerging industry.

Unfortunately, Congress is considering removing a two-year pause on solar tariffs that was put in place by the Biden administration to protect the renewables industry. If this happens solar companies like ours will potentially be liable for retroactive tariffs on imports dating back to April 2022, causing severe business uncertainty and damage to New York’s growing solar industry.

Last year, a single company filed anti-circumvention petitions that wreaked havoc on the U.S. solar industry. The investigation into the petition meant that importers of solar panels and cells from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia could face retroactive duties ranging from 50% to 250% on those purchases. Because these four countries supply roughly 80% of the solar modules used in the U.S, this posed too great a risk to importers and buyers and abruptly froze the industry’s supply chains. As a result, nearly 75% of domestic solar projects experienced cancellations or delays.

To address this disruption, the Department of Commerce announced a two-year pause on any new tariffs arising from the investigation. This created the certainty required for investors and developers of solar projects to get back to work.

But now Congress is considering using the Congressional Review Act to remove the pause put in place on solar tariffs by the White House and Department of Commerce. Removing the pause will have devastating impacts nationwide and will unfairly penalize New York’s growing solar industry.

If Congress advances this damaging resolution, it means projects under construction and already built might face multimillion-dollar retroactive penalties. This would drastically increase procurement and construction costs and make projects uneconomic. All this for following the guidelines released by the government mere months ago.

Imagine for a moment buying a house and a year later being told that the price of that house is retroactively changed – and the terms of your mortgage along with it – even if you can’t afford the new price. That’s the game Congress is considering playing with the solar industry.

The United States has the potential to become a leader in solar manufacturing thanks to the forward-thinking advanced manufacturing provisions passed in the Inflation Reduction Act, but building manufacturing facilities necessary to fully supply the solar industry will not happen overnight.

In fact, placing retroactive duties on solar cells – an essential component of a solar panel for which there is currently no domestic production – will also undercut efforts to ramp up domestic solar panel manufacturing, which in the near-term relies on imported cells. Removing the two-year pause on solar tariffs will not help domestic manufacturing but will harm hundreds of small businesses across New York State. Projects will be canceled. Construction jobs will be halted. Investments will be lost.

Our representatives should not make a reckless decision that will eliminate business certainty, penalize U.S. companies and workers, and jeopardize the future of the existing 10,500 New York solar jobs building today’s solar projects.

Jon Powers is Co-Founder and President, CleanCapital; Daniel Montante is President, Montante Solar and President of New York Solar Energy Industries Association.