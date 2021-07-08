Another Voice: Congress needs to pass Higgins’ Purple Heart flag bill

Over Fourth of July weekend we celebrated our freedoms. We have the right to bear arms to defend ourselves. If a rogue country were to mount a massive attack to our shores they would be met with the world’s tallest standing army as more than 300 million Americans have access to firearms to protect ourselves. This right and privilege is not meant for us to kill each other.

Over the history of our country there have been many wars. More than 1 million men and women have been killed along with hundreds of thousands wounded in combat. All of these casualties have been saluted with posthumously presented Purple Heart Medals to families on behalf of those killed or presented to those wounded. It is America’s way of saying thank you and honoring all those who have sacrificed all or some of themselves to keep us free and safe.

We also have the right to vote for government representation in hopes we elect the best possible president, congressmen, senators and all government officials to create the fairest of laws that best serve us all as one undivided America. It is the will of what we hope is an informed citizenry to move us forward in the right directions of peace, justice and liberty for all of us.

Our American flag is our symbol of freedom; forever may it proudly fly to proclaim us the greatest country in the world.